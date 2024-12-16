NBA Draft

Charlotte Hornets Receive Gift in Latest NBA Mock Draft

The Charlotte Hornets wind up with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, but still come away with the greatest prize the draft has to offer in Cooper Flagg after a surprise at the top in latest Mock Draft.

Dec 4, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) reacts at the end of a game against the Auburn Tigers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 84-78. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
2025's NBA Draft is much more talented than its 2024 counterpart. The prize of this class is Duke forward Cooper Flagg. It would be stunning to see the coveted forward fall past pick No. 1.

However, this NBA season has been strange with previously thought contenders floundering at the bottom of the standings and perhaps changing the landscape of the top of the 2025 NBA Draft.

The latest NBA Mock Draft from expert Derek Parker, sees a surprise at the top. The New Orleans Pelicans grabbed the top spot again in the draft lottery and selected Rutger's prospect Dylan Harper. That left the Charlotte Hornets at No. 2 recieving the gift of a liftetime, in line with the Holiday season.

"Flagg Falls to the Charlotte Hornets here, who get the absolute perfect player to slide next to LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller...Flagg has been impressive in his first handful of games, the scoring has come in moderately simple ways but his counting stats are great. His defense as a whole and previously advertised feel for the game are sharp. To this point he remains my No. 1 prospect, even with a little less efficency across the board. With the Hornets I think he would be the piece to finally push this team over the rebuilding hump," Parker said.

If Flagg lands in Buzz city, the Hornets would immediately be a force in the lackluster Eastern Conference, with the tools to finally flush out its roster.

RYLAN STILES

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is lead beat writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

