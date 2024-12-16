Charlotte Hornets Receive Gift in Latest NBA Mock Draft
2025's NBA Draft is much more talented than its 2024 counterpart. The prize of this class is Duke forward Cooper Flagg. It would be stunning to see the coveted forward fall past pick No. 1.
However, this NBA season has been strange with previously thought contenders floundering at the bottom of the standings and perhaps changing the landscape of the top of the 2025 NBA Draft.
The latest NBA Mock Draft from expert Derek Parker, sees a surprise at the top. The New Orleans Pelicans grabbed the top spot again in the draft lottery and selected Rutger's prospect Dylan Harper. That left the Charlotte Hornets at No. 2 recieving the gift of a liftetime, in line with the Holiday season.
"Flagg Falls to the Charlotte Hornets here, who get the absolute perfect player to slide next to LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller...Flagg has been impressive in his first handful of games, the scoring has come in moderately simple ways but his counting stats are great. His defense as a whole and previously advertised feel for the game are sharp. To this point he remains my No. 1 prospect, even with a little less efficency across the board. With the Hornets I think he would be the piece to finally push this team over the rebuilding hump," Parker said.
If Flagg lands in Buzz city, the Hornets would immediately be a force in the lackluster Eastern Conference, with the tools to finally flush out its roster.
