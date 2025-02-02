Chicago Bulls Rookie Rounding Into Form As All-Star Break Looms
The 2024 NBA Draft was maligned by many all summer long. Going as far as to be tabbed the weakest draft class in recent memory. This crop of rookies have been hit-or-miss this season with different spurts throughout the year allowing various rookies to shine. Though, very few have put out a full season of high-water marks from this class.
On Friday, Matas Buzelis put together one of his best games as an NBA player in the Chicago Bulls 122-106 win over the Toronato Raptors who have hit their stride in recent weeks out performing projections.
The Bulls are still on the treadmill of mediocrity. Sitting with a 21-28 record, clinging to the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference, good enough for another play-in bid. Though, things could change after Thursday's NBA Trade Deadline.
If the Bulls make moves at the deadline, it could open up more minutes for Buzelis and finally give Chicago a sense of direction. However, that is not exactly the Bulls M.O.
On Friday, Buzelis posted 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks while shooting 4-for-8 from the floor, 2-for-4 from beyond the arc and 2-for-2 from the charity stripe in 26 minutes off the Bulls bench.
Buzelis was able to be a positive on both ends for Chicago in this win and popped off the screen the lottery talent that was promised to the Windy City.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.