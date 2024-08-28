Cleveland Cavaliers Rookie Jaylon Tyson Could Have Questions Answered In Debut
The NBA season is right around the corner and with a new season comes a ton of new questions. One of the most interesting questions for this scribe from the NBA Draft is how the Cleveland Cavaliers will use rookie swingman, Jaylon Tyson.
In the June 2024 NBA Draft, Tyson went off the board with the No. 20 pick out of Cal where he averaged 19 points, six assists, three assists and 1.7 stocks per game while shooting 46 percent from the floor, 36 percent from the 3-point line and 79 percent at the charity stripe.
Tyson was one of the best defenders in this draft and provides valuable win-now skills for a Cleveland team looking to make an Eastern Conference run after bringing their core four back this offseason.
With a new coaching staff in town, the question remains how Kenny Atkinson will deploy Tyson during the 2024-25 season - especially if Isaac Okoro, who is still a free agent, departs from Cleveland.
The Cleveland Cavaliers will start their season, and new era under Atkinson, on Oct. 23 in Toronto against a spunky Raptors team. While not a threat to contend out East, the team up North will be no push over. This should be a good test for Cleveland out of the gate as they attempt to manage their rotation.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.