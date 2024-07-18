Cody Williams Continues to Impress for Utah Jazz at Summer League
After an underwhelming Salt Lake City slate, Jazz rookie Cody Williams has already taken massive strides at Summer League in Las Vegas, NV.
Drafted No. 10 overall, Williams — the brother of Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams — was seen as one of the bigger swings in the draft as a malleable, versatile wing.
That was again apparent on Wednesday night, where he added 15 points on 4-for-7 shooting, including two rebounds, one assist and one block. Suffice it to say, his 28 minutes played — which included a 6-for-7 mark from the line — were pivotal to the team’s 86-76 win over the Toronto Raptors.
Despite the wildly efficient outing, it wasn’t even his best contest in Vegas. On Saturday, he posted 21 points on 9-for-15 shooting, cashing in on three of his six triples to go along with four assists and three rebounds. And on Monday, he notched 14 points on over 50% shooting in a loss to the Kings.
Drafted as a project wing with a high ceiling, Williams seems to be well ahead of schedule. He’s likely in line for minutes with the official roster next season, slotting in as a wing between Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, Keyonte George, Lauri Markkanen and more.
There's likely to be growing pains early — specifically in the ranged shooting and passing/playmaking departments — but it seems with each passing game the Jazz might've hit on a longterm positive who's set to frequent the lineup for the foreseeable future.
