College Basketball: Previewing Today's Arkansas-Texas Tech Matchup

Today's college basketball slate features a handful of interesting matchups, including Nebraska-Illinois, Arizona-Alabama, UCLA-Gonzaga, and Arkansas-Texas Tech. Below we take a look at which NBA prospects to watch for in today's Arkansas-Texas Tech game as Coach Calipari's squad faces a talented Texas Tech team at American Airlines Center:

Arkansas Razorbacks

Dec 6, 2025; North Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr (5) reaches for the ball between Fresno State Bulldogs guards DJ Stickman (6) and Zaon Collins (10) during the second half at Simmons Bank Arena. Arkansas won 82-58.

Arkansas has a handful of players who could hear their names called in the 2026 NBA Draft, highlighted by none other than freshmen guards Meleek Thomas and Darius Acuff Jr.

Meleek Thomas

Thomas is a 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard who's off to a strong freshman campaign, averaging 16.9 points, 3.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 59.1% at the rim (22 attempts), 40% on non-rim twos (35 attempts), 34.8% from three (66 attempts), and 82.9% from the free throw line (35 attempts). Additionally, Thomas is recording a 4.5 offensive rebound percentage, 20.9 assist percentage, and a 3.0 steal percentage -- all impactful numbers.

Thomas has shown some ability to shoot off the dribble and has been efficient as a pick-and-roll ball handler so far this season, but could improve his guarded catch-and-shoot numbers. Keep an eye out for how Thomas' game continues to progress during today's matchup against a talented Texas Tech team.

Darius Acuff Jr

Acuff is another skilled freshman for the Razorbacks, as the 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard is averaging 17.4 points, 5.4 assists, three rebounds, and 1.1 stocks per game while shooting 65.6% at the rim (32 attempts), 35.7% on non-rim twos (42 attempts), 42% from beyond the arc (50 attempts), and 73.3% from the free throw line (30 attempts).

Additionally, Acuff has been unassisted on 54.4% of his made field goals this season while assisting an estimated 30.7% of his teammates' made field goals when on the floor this season -- impressive creation numbers, especially for a freshman who's only played nine games of college basketball.

Other players to watch include Karter Knox, the 6-foot-6 sophomore who met the Efficient Tall Freshman (ETF) Query last season, senior Trevon Brazile, sophomore guard Billy Richmond, 6-foot-10 senior Malique Ewin, and junior guard DJ Wagner.

Texas Tech

Texas Tech's JT Toppin dribbles up court against Wyoming during a non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, at United Supermarkets Arena.

The two main players to watch on Coach McCasland's roster are junior JT Toppin and sophomore guard Christian Anderson.

JT Toppin

Toppin has been incredibly productive since his freshman year, when he met the criteria for the Productive Young Athlete query (65 of the 84 players -- 77% -- who have met the criteria played five-plus years in the NBA or are currently in the league). He returned for his sophomore season and transferred to Texas Tech, where he then had another impressive season -- meeting the criteria for the Productive Sophomore Query (32 of the 47 players -- 68% -- who have met the criteria played five-plus years in the NBA or are currently in the league).

In previous seasons, Toppin showcased potential as a high-energy, hustle "four" in the NBA. He has potential in the short roll, as he can put the ball on the floor, has a solid runner/touch shot, and is improving as a passer.

One area Toppin impacts the game unequivocally is as a rebounder -- both on the offensive and defensive glass. Across his one season at New Mexico and two seasons at Texas Tech (including this season so far), Toppin has a career 14.3 offensive rebound percentage and 23.7 defensive rebound percentage.

Christian Anderson

Christian Anderson, a player who was poised for a breakout after his impressive freshman season, is a sophomore for the Red Raiders and a 6-foot-2, 175-pound guard. He's a highly skilled player with legitimate craft to his game. Anderson is not concerningly undersized height-wise (6-foot-2 is not historically detrimental to the probability of sticking in the NBA), but he has a lean frame he needs to continue to build out.

The potential 2026 draft pick can hit catch-and-shoot threes (39.7% on 126 catch-and-shoot attempts last season), is quick downhill out of the pick-and-roll, and is a solid pick-and-roll playmaker (84th percentile in Points Per Possession in Pick-and-Roll Plus Passes possessions on a sample size of 210 possessions last season).

Additionally, Anderson's ability to shoot off the dribble was noticeable last season and will be sure to serve him well against drop in the pick-and-roll or when self-creating. The rising sophomore converted 54.3% of his off the dribble twos (35 attempts) and 33.9% of his off the dribble threes last season (62 attempts).

Other players on Texas Tech to monitor include 6-foot-10 sophomore big man Luke Bamgboye and 6-foot-6 junior LeJuan Watts.