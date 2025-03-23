Cooper Flagg, Duke Advance Past Baylor in NCAA Tournament
In a Sunday bout, the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils took it to ninth-seeded Baylor in March Madness, punching their Sweet Sixteen behind another strong performance from projected top pick Cooper Flagg.
The two teams threw punches from the get-go, with Baylor holding its own for a while. But a late first-half surge from the Blue Devils, followed by a similarly solid second half would be too much for the Bears.
Flagg was again the catalyst on the day, seeing a blistering 15 points in the first half alone. In total, he scored 18 total points on 5-for-11 shooting, adding nine rebounds, six assists and one block in the 89-66 win.
The game is likely as high profile as NBA Draft matchups will come this season, with the soon-to-be No. 1 pick taking on another potential top-five pick in Baylor hybrid VJ Edgecombe. With the Rutgers duo of Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey failing to make the tournament, Flagg vs. Edgecombe could’ve been the two highest-ranked prospects per draft experts.
Edgecombe was solid on the day, again exhibiting his strong athleticism and instincts with 16 points on 50% shooting, with six rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Per an earlier scouting report from NBA Draft on SI regarding Edgecombe: "When the Baylor freshman drives to the basket, he is one of the most fluid and smooth in the country. He has a wide array of dribble moves and a lightning-quick first step. Although opposing defenses will continue to get better at the next level and he no longer can rely on athleticism to get what he wants, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic that his ability to get to the rim will translate."
Top-seeded Duke has now advanced to the Sweet Sixteen, where it will face the winner of No. 4 Arizona and No. 5 Oregon. Should it win there, the team only has two wins for a potential National Championship berth.
After a potential National Player of the Year-level season as a true freshman, Flagg’s draft stock isn’t subject to change, but a deep tournament run could at least cement his collegiate legacy.