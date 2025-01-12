Cooper Flagg Notches 42 points, Setting Duke Program Record
The 2025 NBA Draft is loaded with talent, a deep class with multiple guys who have all-star or better ceilings. Though, at the tip-top of the class, is Duke freshman Cooper Flagg.
With the NBA on a run of generational prospects at the top of the class in recent years, Flagg fits that billing as well. The league will see - and have already seen - teams shift its roster to better position themselves for the best chance at Flagg.
Despite some slight whispers of competitors at the top, Flagg remains the absolute best player with the highest ceiling in the class.
Against Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon, the Duke freshman poured in a jaw-dropping 42 points. Flagg becomes the first Blue Devil Freshman to notch 40-plus points since JJ Redick.
Flagg was joined in double figures by two other NBA Draft prospects - Khaman Maluach and Kon Knueppl. Maluach posted a career-best 19 points on just one missed shot, while Knueppl poured in 13 points as he tossed in a couple of triples.
The top prospect in the 2025 NBA Draft just carved up the Irish defense working in the mid-range, stretching the floor to the tune of four 3-pointers and attacking the rim relentlessly to get reward with 16 free throws made on 17 attempts.
Flagg also dished out seven assists, hauled in six rebounds and swiped a steal in his 36 minutes as the Blue Devils downed the Irish 86-78.
