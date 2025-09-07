Could Celtics Make Appearance at 2026 NBA Draft Lottery?
For the most part, it’s already known which teams will likely land among the 2026 NBA Draft’s top picks. At least, without unprecedented lottery luck.
Teams like the Nets, Wizards, Jazz, and a few more will vie for top players like AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cam Boozer. But its currently foggy which teams will join them in the lottery.
The Boston Celtics — having offloaded a few valuable contributors this offseason, and likely being without superstar Jayson Tatum for the entirety of the season — could very well make that list.
On paper, Boston should still be able to field a fairly competitive roster, if they choose. Jaylen Brown still offers an All-Star level offensive player, capable of carrying plenty of the scoring load. Derrick White continued to offer one of the league’s premier glue players, connecting start fives with ancillary offense, play-making and plenty of defense. Payton Pritchard and the newly-added Anfernee Simons are strong pieces, too, both of which should add a big scoring spark in the backcourt.
If the Celtics wanted to contend for an Eastern Conference Playoffs spot, even sans-Tatum, they likely could.
But is that the best path forward for Boston?
Even if the C’s were to make an appearance in the postseason, their chances at cruising to the NBA Finals again with a much-lesser roster are slim to none. While the Pacers will be without an essential superstar of their own, plenty more teams like the Cavaliers, Knicks and Magic are prepped to offer strong competition.
While it might not offer the flashiest regular season, leaving with a high draft pick and attempting to recoup some lost talent could be the stronger move for the Celtics.
To do so, Boston will likely need to lean into the development of young players this season, opposed to heavily leaning on its veteran core. That would mean those like Amari Williams, Jordan Walsh, Max Shulga, Baylor Sheierman, Josh Minott, Hugo Gonzalez and more getting significant burn — which likely wouldn’t yield wins.
Luckily, should the Celtics pivot from their winning ways for one season, the 2026 NBA Draft is said to be one of the best in years. They luckily still hold their own first, giving them some flexibility moving forward.