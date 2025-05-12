Mavericks Land No. 1 Pick, Cooper Flagg at 2025 NBA Draft
At the much-anticipated 2025 NBA Draft Lottery on Monday, 14 teams learned where they’d be picking at this year’s draft.
The Dallas Mavericks were one of those teams, having seen an unforgettable season that earned them the eleventh-best odds at the lottery. The team officially landed the No. 1 overall selection at the ’25 draft. Dallas came in with just a 1.8% chance at No. 1, and a whopping 78% chance at landing No. 11.
The 2025 NBA Draft is a strong one near the top, boasting franchise-changing talents such as Duke’s Cooper Flagg and Rutgers Dylan Harper, as well as a host of other talented prospects just below and beyond.
Dallas entered the year fresh off a Finals appearance, looking to get back with superstar Luka Doncic at the helm. A now-infamous February trade, though, would send the superstar to LA in exchange for Anthony Davis, who couldn’t put together a healthy end-of-season to give the team a postseason berth.
Prospects are now in the heat of the 2025 NBA Draft Combine, where they'll showcase their measurements and talents in front of NBA scouts and decision-makers. The full 75-player combine list can be found here. The draft combine will run through May 18.
The 2025 NBA Draft will again be a two-day event starting at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 25 and Thursday, June 26. You can view NBA Draft on SI's latest big board here. A comprehensive list of scouting reports on all 2025 prospects can be found here.