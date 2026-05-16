Darius Acuff Jr.’s Draft Landing Spot will make all the Difference

Darius Acuff Jr. offers one of the more interesting players in the entire 2026 NBA Draft class. A prospect with absurdly high highs, but lows that could see him slip a few spots on draft night.

Ultimately, his fit could alter his success at the NBA level more than anything else.

At 6-foot-3 with a now-confirmed 6-foot-7 wingspan, Acuff is a stocky lead guard with a white-hot scoring streak. He saw a nearly unprecedented offensive season under head coach John Calipari at Arkansas, providing crisp shot-making and setting up his teammates in the process.

Acuff’s play-style has an odd association tacked onto it, as if he came by the way of his 23.5 points per game chucking and losing games. On the contrary, Acuff showed continued precision and control operating with the ball, leading Arkansas to both an SEC title win and Sweet 16 berth.

Still, his scoring-slanted archetype will lend itself to better fits than others. Especially teams that have some growing still to do.

With AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson seemingly locked into the top-four spots, Acuff’s range is likely to start with the Clippers at No. 5, and extend to around the Hawks at No. 8. While plenty of other teams could look to trade up to various spots to land his talents, the Clippers, Nets, Kings and Hawks feel like a good starting point.

Even those teams offer drastically difference looks and futures for Acuff.

Teams like Brooklyn and Sacramento could offer ideal spots. Early in their respective rebuilds, both offer essential blank slates in terms of team-building. Acuff’s lesser defense has been a subject of discussion in this cycle, but those spots could prioritize rim-protectors and rangy wing defenders through the next several seasons.

The Clippers, at least in their current form, as well as the Hawks would both have loftier expectations for Acuff, likely searching for winning impact as soon as Year 1. That type of pressure has led to slow starts and careers, though Acuff's general poise could be set to break through regardless.

How and where Acuff finds himself could still be the difference between a game-changing lead that can galvanize offense at the drop of a hat, or a player that has immense talent, but a roster not expertly constructed to his strengths.

The 2026 NBA Draft will ultimately decide just that on Tuesday, June 23.