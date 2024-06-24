DaRon Holmes Could be the Complementary Frontcourt Piece Needed for Oklahoma City
The Oklahoma City Thunder play a unique brand of basketball.
In their five-out system, each player has their own distinct role, but they all carry similar characteristics that help them mesh well on a lot of fronts. Defensive mobility and shared responsibility -- which will now be bolstered much further with the addition of Alex Caruso -- coupled with agility in transition and the ability to space the floor, Oklahoma City holds a dynamic and cohesive unit on each end.
Head Coach Mark Daigneault has been an adept composer of the Thunder's steadfast symphony, siphoning out the befitting pieces to Oklahoma City's young roster. On draft night this Wednesday, it's unclear exactly what Sam Presti and co. will decide to do.
Trade up utilizing their stockpile of draft picks, outright trading their No. 12 selection for assets or using that to find their ideal prospect, but could also even trade down if Presti eyes a player that's expected to fall, they have options. One of those options could be in Dayton's DaRon Holmes, especially when thinking back to how Oklahoma City's play style fits his skill set.
Unlikely Presti would trade down past the team's No. 12 selection, Holmes landing to the Thunder in that 12th slot could be very possible. An adept 6-foot-9 forward that addresses rebounding needs but also fits within the fairly agile, floor-spacing archetype the Thunder needs to complement its scorers and shooters. The Dayton product's impact in the pick-and-roll game could be of note as well, along with his face-up and back-to-the-basket arsenal having solid upside.
But where Holmes would fit most would be as a fortifying defender and rebounder on the interior, and also as an outlet in transition while being a source of offensive rebounding, something Oklahoma City didn't have as a resource last season at 29th in offensive rebounds per game.
Holmes' ability to complement Chet Holmgren off the bench could alleviate some of the rebounding issues that arose all last season, and his outside attributes have the potential to fit the Thunder very well. It's difficult to guess what Presti and the franchise will decide on Wednesday night, but Holmes could certainly be a viable selection.
