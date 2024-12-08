Darryn Peterson Makes His Case For Best Prospect In The World
Last night was one of the most anticipated nights of high school basketball in a while. AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2025, and Utah Prep were set to take on Darryn Peterson, the No. 3 recruit, and Prolific Prep in arguably the most awaited matchup of The Grind Session. For Dybantsa, it was a chance to cement his status as perhaps the best prospect in the world, while Peterson had the opportunity to net back-to-back wins against both Cameron Boozer and Dybantsa after defeating Columbus High School two weeks earlier.
In an absolute thriller that featured the game being within one possession for 31 out of all 32 minutes, Peterson and Prolific Prep ended up taking home the close victory 76-70. Peterson ended the game with 29 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals, while Dybansta compiled 28 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and four steals of his own.
It’s safe to say that the game did not disappoint.
Peterson was certainly the more impressive of the two in this particular matchup, as he set up the offense for Prolific at unreal levels of efficacy. His elite advantage perception was on full display, splitting double teams multiple times and often using changes of pace to create driving lanes that never appeared to exist. From there, he would drive, finish, or kick it out to an open shooter in ways that made it look so effortless.
But Peterson isn’t your typical hypothetical lead-guard prospect with poor shooting. He can and will shoot threes, and he’ll make those shots, too. He ended the first half with two consecutive pull-up threes that put Prolific within six points of Utah and in a prime position to complete a second-half comeback. Add on some fabulous point-of-attack defense, and you have one of the more complete lead-guard prospects of the past decade.
All this isn’t to say Dybantsa wasn’t good by any means, as he was incredible in his own right. Prolific blitzed him on pick-and-rolls the entire night, and while he was slow getting the ball to his teammates initially, he adjusted and made good passes all game long thereafter. He was drilling pullup midrange buckets per usual and had a few possessions in which he slid his feet and put the clamps on Peterson, too.
Peterson outplaying him only shows how impressive of a performance he had, not a stain on Dybantsa's profile.
With back-to-back wins on the national stage against, per consensus, the two best prospects in the class of 2025, Peterson has firmly put his name into conversations for No. 1 prospect in the world. His advanced handle, pace, touch, vision, and defensive aptitude for his age is very rare, and Kansas may very well have the No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft on their hands. That’s how good Peterson is, and he put the whole country on notice last night.
