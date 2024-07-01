Detroit Pistons are Banking on Ron Holland’s Upside
With the No. 5 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons shocked most of the NBA world, selecting G League Ignite wing Ron Holland.
It was a shocker, undoubtedly, as Holland’s stock was reportedly falling by the day, and the 6-foot-7 former five-star didn’t necessarily offer what the team was looking for on paper.
Still, the Pistons selecting Holland signaled the new front office sees them as still being far away from truly being competitive, which is likely the right read after the worst season in franchise history.
Holland was one of the bigger upside swings in the entire class. The former No. 2 player per RSCI, he has overwhelming athleticism, some of the best and most energetic defense in the class (over three stocks per game in the G League) and an improving offensive game built around slashing with room to grow.
At first glance, he profiles similarly to that of Ausar Thompson, a wing the team bet on No. 6 overall at the 2023 NBA Draft.
Still, Holland doesn’t fit the current iteration of the Pistons flawlessly. His shooting from range won’t aid star Cade Cunningham immediately. And his decision-making and shot diet stand to tighten up before he becomes a truly lethal player.
But he’s still just 18, and if he can see improvement in a number of areas — which he assuredly will in some regard — he could create a three-headed monster of lengthy, ball-handling forwards with Cunningham and Thompson.
Fans will get their first look at the newest Piston at NBA Summer League in the coming weeks.
