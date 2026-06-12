Detroit Pistons Bolster Offense in Recent 2026 NBA Mock Draft

The Detriot Pistons had a remarkable regular season in 2025-26.

J.B. Bickerstaff's squad won 60 games, led by Cade Cunningham, who earned First Team All-NBA honors and finished fifth in MVP voting, as well as Jalen Duren, who enjoyed a breakout campaign and earned Third Team All-NBA recognition.

In the postseason, however, the Pistons struggled to produce consistent scoring outside of Cunningham, as Duren tallied less than 10 points in seven of his 14 games and didn't reach more than 15 points in any contest.

Detriot's lack of scoring and creation on offense, outside of Cunningham, ultimately led to the team's demise in the postseason, as the Pistons fell to Cleveland in seven games after beating Orlando in a seven-game series.

In the 2026 NBA Draft, though, Bickerstaff's team will have the ability to add another offensive weapon to the roster.

In a recent projection from NBA Draft on SI, writer Derek Parker paired Texas Tech's Christian Anderson with Detroit at No. 21 overall.

One of the best shooters in the 2026 class, Anderson averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals while shooting 47.2% from the field and 41.5% from 3-point range on 7.9 attmepts per game as a sophomore for the Red Raiders.

Anderson earned Big 12 Most Improved Player and All-Big 12 recognition for his efforts.

As a true freshman, Anderson shot 38% from beyond the arc on more than five attempts per game and earned Big 12 All-Freshman honors.

In addition to his impressive perimeter shooting ability, Anderson also has good feel for the game and is a solid playmaker.

In Detroit, the skilled point guard could bolster the Pistons' offensive unit, giving the team another creator and reliable shooter alongside Cunningham and when the superstar is off the floor.

At the NBA Combine, Anderson measured 6-foot-1 without shoes, recording a 6-foot-6-and-a-quarter wingspan while weighing 180 pounds. Anderson's size might be a concern for NBA teams, but his shooting, feel for the game and arm length could be enough to make up for his height.

At Texas Tech, Anderson formed a lethal offensive duo with big man JT Toppin, frequently finding Toppin in pick-and-rolls and giving the All-American solid looks around the basket. With the Pistons, Anderson has the potential to form a similar pairing with Duren and Paul Reed, helping create easy offense for both of the team's big men.

Anderson's shooting and playmaking ability could help remedy some of Duren's struggles on offense from the 2026 postseason.