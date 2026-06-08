2026 NBA Mock Draft: Full Two-Round Projections as the Draft Nears

The 2026 NBA Draft is just a few weeks away, though little information has been divulged about how things could play out.

For now, it seems BYU wing AJ Dybantsa is still the favorite to go first off the board, though Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer have hung in til' the very end. What the Wizards decide will snowball into bigger decisions down the line, with the Jazz and Grizzlies just behind.

Below, we'll project how all 60 picks could play out:

1. Washington Wizards: AJ Dybantsa, BYU

It’s still a mystery who will hear their name called first on draft night, though it’s easiest to pencil in BYU’s AJ Dybantsa due to his sky-high upside. The Wizards still have need of a 1A scorer, with CJ McCollum having led the team in points per game in the 2025-26 season.

Dybantsa offers a premier template to build with, with potential three-level scoring and improving passing and defense.

Dybantsa also makes sense from a positional size standpoint, with Washington’s young core of Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George and even Tre Johnson all having some plus size. The BYU wing would fit snugly in the middle at 6-foot-9 with pro athleticism and fluidity.

It wouldn’t be a major shock to see the Wizards go another direction, though few will want to pass on Dybantsa’s scoring upside.

2. Utah Jazz: Cameron Boozer, Duke

While Peterson is certain to be an option for the Jazz, Boozer will have his fans in each and every front office, especially Utah.

Boozer was the most statistically dominant 18-year-old of all time, offering an unreal advanced analytical profile, and his feel for the game passes the eye test. With how physicality and quick-processing has fared in the postseason, Boozer’s case has been strengthened.

Boozer’s oft passed over by Utah on mocks due to an already filled-out frontcourt of Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Walker Kessler, though the Jazz shouldn’t be drafting for fit at this juncture. Given his overall skillset, Boozer should be positionally malleable.

Boozer’s current range feels as high as No. 1 and as low as No. 3, but wherever he lands will surely get immediate and future production.

3. Memphis Grizzlies: Darryn Peterson, Kansas

The Grizzlies will be left to the remainder of the top-three prospects, though they won’t be picky in adding their focal point of a new era. Boozer profiles as their top choice, though Dybantsa and Peterson could be tailor-made to fit Memphis’s hard-nosed system as well.

Peterson could very well be the most talented defender of the top group, in addition to being a 20 point per game scorer for Kansas with room to improve. The Grizzlies have a few key young pieces in their core, but could effectively build around Peterson’s strengths.

Peterson has some of the highest upside in the class if he can return to his athletic peak, though if he falls, it could be due to the weirdness of his season with Kansas.

4. Chicago Bulls: Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson did his best to crack into the top-three, averaging nearly 20 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. While his lengthy frame and high-flying athleticism are enticing, his lack of 3-point shooting could keep him locked into No. 4.

The Bulls, seemingly looking for SLAP — size, length, athleticism and physicality — will take no issue with that. Wilson, while far away from creation ability or ranged shooting, has some of the best upside in the class via those exact skills.

Chicago sits in interesting position, with reps and opportunity galore to offer a player like Wilson. Still, they have a pass-first point guard in Giddey that will be able to set Wilson up, and won’t have to necessarily throw him into the fire either.

5. LA Clippers (via Pacers): Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville

There’s been a few names thrown around for the Clippers at this stage, with all of Darius Acuff Jr., Keaton Wagler and Mikel Brown Jr. offering interesting options. The latter seems to have the best available upside outside of the top three-to-four prospects, meaning he could be LA’s choice.

Brown has earned plenty of buzz following his up-and-down season with Louisville, with some of the best combination of athleticism, handling, driving, shooting and passing among guards. Teams will need to be sure a lingering back injury is behind him, though it’s clear he offers a star combo guard if so.

Much has been made about who the Clippers should select with Darius Garland in mind, though Brown offers a blue-chip option as both a point and shooting guard. At 6-foot-5, he has the size and shooting ability to play the two, with upside as a point guard down the line should he continue to improve with the ball in-hand.

6. Brooklyn Nets: Keaton Wagler, Illinois

The Nets saw the most consequential slip on lottery day, desperately needing to land a star as they navigate how to best prepare a winning roster in the East. They’ll still need to grab just that, but will have a harder time of doing so at No. 6.

Luckily, the depth of the class has left some star potential around this slot, with Illinois Keaton Wagler checking every box that Brooklyn has looked for.

A big guard, Wagler saw a truly meteoric rise for Illinois, shooting, dribbling and passing his way to the Final Four. He doesn’t have high-end athleticism, but offers the very same perimeter prowess and feel for the game that Egor Demin did for the Nets last year.

There would be some overlap with the now-wing-like Demin, though Wagler possesses more meddle on the ball, and would provide another versatile option as the Nets continue to building out a starting five.

7. Sacramento Kings: Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Darius Acuff Jr. was not just one of the best freshman or best guards in the country, but one of the best players period. He doesn’t fit flawlessly as a Clipper or Net, but could very well be the fifth best prospect in the class, if not better.

For that reason, teams could be looking to get to No. 5 or 6 to grab Acuff, but if he slips the Kings will run to the podium.

Sacramento has need of talent in general, and that’s exactly what Acuff offers with high-octane scoring, and next-level facilitation in a 3-to-1 assist to turnover ratio. He’s been billed as an undersized guard, but the issue is moreso his defense than anything else.

Due to that, he’s gone under-the-radar as a winning player, but was able to lead Arkansas to an SEC title and the Sweet 16. And Jalen Brunson’s postseason success could have others looking favorably on just how good an offensive player Acuff is.

8. Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans): Kingston Flemings, Houston

The Hawks could go any number of directions, in need of both a lead guard and back-line. Given the depth of the guard class, point guard seems like the better direction with the top pick, with Atlanta able to address big needs later on.

Hosuton’s Kingston Flemings is the top remaining option, offering a speedy handler that can dribble, pass and defend at an elite level.

The Hawks are one of a few teams league-wide with real 3-point shooting, meaning it won’t need to be fully built into any point guard they grab. Flemings has the bones of a perimeter shooter, needing to up the volume.

Flemings fits snugly into the Hawks’ system as a passer and defender, and would have the runway to develop as they can look to other options in the short-term.

9. Dallas Mavericks: Brayden Burries, Arizona

The Mavericks and Brayden Burries have been a popular pairing of late due to both fit and reporting, and its hard to shake the fact he could be the odd man out of the top bunch, and fit perfect in the Dallas core.

Burries fills the combo guard role well, able to score off the ball in transition and as a shooter, as well as on the ball with handling and pick-and-roll play. He’d be the perfect pairing for Cooper Flagg, who should be able to do the same at a superstar level soon enough.

Even more, Burries should have more upside than it appears given his usage was lesser for an elite Arizona squad.

The Mavericks could be a threat to move up or back if they’re unhappy with their range, putting this pairing in jeopardy, though it makes plenty of sense if they stick around.

10. Milwaukee Bucks: Nate Ament, Tennessee

The Bucks will make their first top-10 pick in a decade, currently tasked with adding a player who could aid both a Giannis Antetokounmpo led team, and one without. If rumors are to be believed, the superstar could very well be moved on draft night.

Given their position, the Bucks could swing for the fences, and that pick would surely be Tennessee wing Nate Ament.

Ament’s upside as a 6-foot-10 wing with premier face-up ability is undeniable. If developed properly, he could add the prototypical modern wing with shooting, rebounding, defense and a dash of handling.

Milwaukee could be soon operating with multiple first-round picks, and using one on Ament wouldn’t be far-fetched.

11. Golden State Warriors: Hannes Steinbach, Washington

Having re-signed head coach Steve Kerr, it’s clear the Warriors are now moving forward with one last try for superstar guard Stephen Curry. Given that, they’ll need to toe the line between a player that can help immediately, but will also be around for the long-haul.

Washington’s Hannes Steinbach is that exact player, with good size for a big, best-in-class rebounding and some stellar transition play for his position. He could help Golden State as early as next season, winning the possession battle with interior touch and rebounding.

Steinbach would also work well as a long-term big option, with potential to tap into above-average handling and some improving shooting ability.

12. OKC Thunder (via Clippers): Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

The recently-eliminated Thunder could go any direction with both their first-round picks. But it will importantly need to continue adding cost-controlled talent as its star core begins to earn most of the salary.

Forward Jayden Quaintance makes sense on a number of levels, firstly putting an exclamation point on the Thunder’s front line, while adding another reclamation project for OKC.

Quaintance was only able to in four games for Kentucky, working his way back from an ACL injury a little too quickly. Still, if he can return to form as a rangy shot-blocker and play-finisher, he could still offer one of the top players in the class. And a player that OKC could use alongside Chet Holmgren.

The Thunder have seen numerous players undergo an essential redshirt year: Holmgren, Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber. While Quaintance is seemingly more ready to go than their debut seasons, they could still be patient with his ramp-up and return-to-play.

13. Miami Heat: Labaron Philon, Alabama

Needing to add talent, especially in the backcourt, the Heat will grab Alabama’s Labaron Philon with its first lottery pick since Tyler Herro.

Philon isn’t as shiny as the freshmen group due to his being a sophomore, but any likely would’ve been fine with his Year 2 production: 22.0 points, 5.0 assists and 3.5 assists per game.

Miami has a habit of making the most of their first-round picks, and Philon ending up as potentially the best pure handler and creator would do wonders for their roster construction as a whole, which is lacking a true lead guard.

14. Charlote Hornets: Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

On an upward trajectory for the first time in a long time, the Hornets will need to hit on two first-round picks to continue it. Michigan champion Yaxel Lendeborg would be a great step toward that.

Lendeborg has few to no holes in his game. He can slide between big and wing, score on or off the ball, defend across multiple positions and offers solid passing for his size and position. Issue being he’ll be 24-years-old after draft night, one of the oldest potential lottery selections in some time.

Given he’ll be able to contribute to winning basketball right away, teams in the eight to 11 range could consider him. Though he won’t be bulletproof to a slide due to age.

If he’s on the board at No. 14, he’ll be a no-brainer for the Hornets given their core of dribble-pass-shoot perimeter players.

15. Chicago Bulls (via Trail Blazers): Aday Mara, Michigan

The Bulls will cap their first round with the No. 15 pick, likely looking to continue banking on positional size and upside regardless of leaving with Caleb Wilson. If available, drafting Michigan big Aday Mara would be as good as that draft philosophy gets.

Mara is the tallest player in the class at 7-foot-3, boasting a 7-foot-6 wingspan. He thrived at Michigan with his immense size, but has applicable ball skills like interior touch and passing ability.

Given his sheer interior presence, he certainly fits the size and length portions of SLAP.

Mara’s range is wide as the top true center, with several considering him for the Hawks as high as No. 8 and anywhere in between.

16. Memphis Grizzlies (via Suns): Cameron Carr, Baylor

Cameron Carr has been one of the draft’s top post-season risers, having gone for 30 points in his sole combine scrimmage. Additionally, his high-flying athleticism and shooting ability pair well with the NBA in general.

The Grizzlies already have Peterson locked in, who could have varying degrees of on and off-ball outcomes. Carr will be resigned to playing off the ball, play-finishing with dunking and shooting.

With all of Cedric Coward, Peterson and Carr, the Grizzlies would have plenty of perimeter options to move into the future with, filling out the middle of the roster well.

17. OKC Thunder (via 76ers): Dailyn Swain, Texas

The Thunder are in desperate need of true wings, currently using guards like Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso and Luguentz Dort to guard up. Having taken a frontcourt piece in Quaintance, Texas’s Dailyn Swain is a worthy play with a second first-round pick.

Swain is a near-perfect fit for OKC. He stands at 6-foot-8, with some ancillary skills like rebounding, passing and on-ball defense. He also offers one of the best creators in the class, able to create in the pick-and-roll and even isolation.

The Thunder have consistently needed secondary creation. They aren’t likely to be without both Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell again, but could still use another player to take pressure of the back-to-back MVP.

18. Charlotte Hornets (via Magic): Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan

With one Michigan prospect on board, the Hornets have room to take another in Morez Johnson Jr., who shone in between Lendeborg and Mara this season.

Johnson made a calculated risk in transferring to the Wolverines, but was all the better for it in showing off his play-finishing and versatile defense. He averaged 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks, hovering right between big and wing.

The Hornets have nice offensive pieces on the interior, but could use a player that can both put a lid on the rim and defend on the interior. And having some chemistry with the team’s lottery pick isn’t so bad, either.

19. Toronto Raptors: Ebuka Okorie, Stanford

The Raptors will pick at No. 19, needing to plug a few holes as they look to improve on a 46-win season. They’ve built a solid core of forwards, but need a starting guard or center, the former they fill with Stanford’s Ebuka Okorie.

Okorie was one of the biggest surprises of the class, averaging 23.2 points by consistently pressuring the rim. That level of production was enough to make plenty of decision-makers look his way, and his wingspan came back 6-foot-7 at the draft combine, cementing his stock as a first-round pick.

Toronto desperately needs a player who can tote the rock and create for himself, and Okorie should be good enough as a shooter, passer and defender to fit into the Raptors’ system.

20. San Antonio Spurs (via Hawks): Chris Cenac Jr., Houston

The Spurs are amid their best season in a decade, currently battling against the Knicks in the Finals. Despite that, their need is clear: they need a big than can both play alongside Victor Wembanyama, and win minutes in reserve of him.

Houston big Chris Cenac Jr. fits that bill, though he could be a few seasons away. At 6-foot-11, he has a unique game in that he’s mostly a jump-shooter, but should theoretically offers traditional big value down the line in rim-running and shot-blocking.

There’s a world where Cenac is able to space the floor next to Wembanyama and add weak-side shot-blocking, and play the five in small increments when the MVP candidate hits the bench, making him a worthy gamble at No. 20.

21. Detroit Pistons (via Timberwolves): Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

The Pistons crashed out of the NBA postseason, but will be looking to continue to build on their recent success in adding value at No. 21. Texas Tech’s Christian Anderson could fill a variety of needs in one point guard package.

Firstly, the Pistons have need of secondary handling and a backup point guard in general, with superstar Cade Cunningham taking on the brunt of the load in the regular and post-season.

Even more, Detroit is in dire need of 3-point shooting, with Anderson offering potentially the top shooter in the class at 42% on eight attempts. Even more, he’s an adept pick-and-roll play-maker, a great fit for Jalen Duren’s talents.

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via Rockets): Karim Lopez, NZ Breakers

With a core of Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Paul George and Joel Embiid, the 76ers need talent of any sort to add to the rotation. To that end, Breakers’ forward Karim Lopez could meld into a variety of spots on the wing or in the frontcourt.

He came back well-sized at the combine, standing at 6-foot-8 barefoot with a 7-foot wingspan. He has the frame and athleticism to provide traditional forward skills, but the perimeter prowess to offer time at the wing. And his statistical increase in Year 2 is promising for his continued improvement.

Lopez doesn’t quite have the flash that others do outside of his handling, but would be a solid add for Philadelphia.

23. Atlanta Hawks (via Cavaliers): Henri Veesaar, North Carolina

After grabbing Flemings in the lottery, the Hawks will look to address other needs at No. 23, with North Carolina center Henri Veesaar offering an interesting option.

Veesaar saw a breakout senior season in Carolina blue, averaging 17.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. He stands at 7-foot, and with those stats alone has put himself into first-round conversations.

The most appealing part of Veesaar’s game is his stretch shooting. He shot a blistering 43% from beyond the arc, on good volume for a big at three attempts per game.

The Hawks have done well with shooting big archetypes before, and could comfortably add Veesaar to the rotation if he’s scrappy enough to defense in the NBA.

24. New York Knicks: Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

The Knicks currently have a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals, just two wins away from cementing glory over the Spurs. Still, there will be ways for this team to improve, starting with pick No. 24.

New York is a seemingly complete roster, though one such area is could still get better is ball-handling in general. Superstar Jalen Brunson has shouldered a heavy play-making burden in the postseason, and a secondary or backup creator would do wonders for the Knicks offense.

Iowa’s Bennett Stirtz is a hard player to place in the first round due to age, and may not still be around by the twenties. If he is, the Knicks would be happy to bet on a pick-and-roll play-maker of Stirtz’ ilk, who can also provide 3-point shooting off the ball.

25. LA Lakers: Allen Graves, Santa Clara

The Lakers have a clear path forward: add contributors around superstar Luka Doncic in hopes of building a Mavericks-like squad that he took to the Finals.

Santa Clara’s Allen Graves offers a high-IQ forward that should add defensive play-making, connective passing and even 3-point shooting ability. He isn’t massively athletic, but has some of the best feel and instincts in the class.

Graves isn’t the pure play-finisher that Doncic would typically thrive with, but his basketball IQ lends itself to impact. And his shooting ability, if it continues to get better, would be a massive boost in Doncic-led lineups.

26. Denver Nuggets: Zuby Ejiofor, St. John’s

For years the Nuggets have attempted to add valuable frontcourt pieces to no avail, but likely would with a pick on St. John’s Zuby Ejiofor.

Ejiofor has long been one of the best players in college basketball, having led the Red Storm in points, rebounds, assists and blocks this season. He’s among the most switchable defenders in the class, and has enough offensive juice as a hub to be a plus.

Ejiofor can’t yet space the floor at a workable NBA level, but his passing and defense would do wonders for the Nuggets, be it alongside or in reserve of Nikola Jokic.

27. Boston Celtics: Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

The Celtics fell out of the Playoffs in shocking fashion, a first-round exit to the 76ers. With that, moves could be made, and betting on a solid all-around player at the draft could provide some stability in making roster decisions.

Iowa State’s Joshua Jefferson has few holes outside of so-so 3-point shooting and lesser athleticism. He can score in a variety of ways, is a keen defender and likely the very best wing passer in the class.

He’d fare well in Boston’s system as a passer and defender, and could serve as a versatile option should they move on from any wings or forwards soon.

28. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Pistons): Meleek Thomas, Arkansas

The Timberwolves need to continue to backfill their roster with cheap contributors alongside Anthony Edwards, and Arkansas’s Meleek Thomas offers just that.

At 6-foot-5, he saw a great season alongside Acuff, providing 3-point shooting, great passing with few turnovers and flashes of great defense. He scored 15.6 points, dished 2.5 assists and nabbed 1.5 steals per game as a true freshman.

His combo guard skills could serve Minnesota well, with him able to play alongside other creators, or even handle the ball in moderation when needed.

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Spurs): Tarris Reed Jr., UConn

UConn’s Tarris Reed Jr. wasn’t on first-round radars coming into the season, but his frontcourt production for the Huskies en route to a title bout was undeniable: 14.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steals per game. Even more, he came back with a 7-foot-4 wingspan at the combine, cementing his status as a viable pro big.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have obvious decisions to make regarding their roster. But even if they stay pat, adding another frontcourt prospect wouldn’t be such a bad thing, especially one with two-way impact.

Reed would be able to play with either of Cleveland’s current bigs, and would provide some insurance for future moves.

30. Dallas Mavericks (via Thunder): Koa Peat, Arizona

The Mavericks grabbed one Arizona product at No. 9, and cap the first round off with another at No. 30 in Koa Peat.

Peat saw an interesting season with the Wildcats, functioning as one of the team’s best players en route to the Final Four, and impacting the game at several levels. Despite that, he doesn’t yet project flawlessly to the NBA given a lack of 3-point shooting and elite defense, making for a flip-floppy draft case.

Now that he’s entered, a team is likely to bank on him in the first round, and the Mavericks would be happy to bet on pure upside. If Peat’s 3-point shooting comes around, his interior scoring, passing and defense would all be more manageable.

31. New York Knicks (via Wizards): Isaiah Evans, Duke

32. Memphis Grizzlies (via Pacers): Luigi Suigo, Mega

33. Brooklyn Nets: Segio de Larrea, Valencia

34. Sacramento Kings: Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia

35. San Antonio Spurs (via Jazz): Trevon Brazile, Arkansas

36. LA Clippers (via Grizzlies): Jack Kayil, Berlin

37. OKC Thunder (via Mavericks): Alex Karaban, UConn

38. Chicago Bulls (via Pelicans): Baba Miller, Cincinatti

39. Houston Rockets (via Bulls): Braden Smith, Purdue

40. Boston Celtics (via Bucks): Bruce Thornton, Ohio State

41. Miami Heat (via Warriors): Jaden Bradley, Arizona

42. San Antonio Spurs (via Trail Blazers): Nick Martinelli, Northwestern

43. Brooklyn Nets (via Clippers): Richie Saunders, BYU

44. San Antonio Spurs (via Heat): Ryan Conwell, Louisville

45. Sacramento Kings (via Hornets): Otega Oweh, Kentucky

46. Orlando Magic: Tyler Nickel, Vanderbilt

47. Phoenix Suns (via 76ers): Milos Uzan, Houston

48. Dallas Mavericks (via Suns): Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State

49 - Denver Nuggets (via Hawks): Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue

50. Toronto Raptors: Nate Bittle, Oregon

51. Washington Wizards (via Timberwolves): Tobi Lawal, Virginia Tech

52. LA Clippers (via Cavaliers):Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Tennessee

53. Houston Rockets: Emanuel Sharp, Houston

54. Golden State Warriors (via Lakers): Maliq Brown, Duke

55. New York Knicks: Darrion Williams, NC State

56. Chicago Bulls (via Nuggets): Tobe Ayaka, Arizona

57. Atlanta Hawks (via Celtics): Dillon Mitchell, St. John’s

58. New Orleans Pelicans (via Pistons): Keyshawn Hall, Auburn

59. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Spurs): Izaiyah Nelson, South Florida

60. Washington Wizards (via Thunder): Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA