Detroit Pistons can Make the Most of No. 5 Pick
The Detroit Pistons may have - once again - lost the NBA Draft Lottery, dropping down to fifth after their worst season in franchise history.
However, while fans were quick to hide their face in disgust, fact of the matter is this: For this draft class in particular, there are enormous benefits in picking in the area they're picking.
For one, the team wouldn't be under the watchful eye of every NBA observer, as they would have if they'd selected first overall. The fact that a rookie can step into that situation with mostly just local pressure is a benefit.
Furthermore, no one really expects the fifth overall selection in a lesser draft to become the organizational savior. This allows the Pistons to pick the guy they feel have the highest upside, and bring him along slowly, if they deem that necessary.
Secondly, by picking fifth, the Pistons may not feel the same pressure in selecting a player who has to deliver right off the bat. For teams that finish dead last in the standings, they usually look for players who can contribute immediately, and who comes in with a certain floor. Sometimes that leads to a team to pick too safely. Think Jahlil Okafor with Philadelphia back in the day.
Selecting fifth flat-out allows the Pistons to think exclusively of potential, meaning they can swing big instead of opt for security.
Thirdly, they get a rookie in there on a smaller rookie scale, which makes that player more cost-effective over a period of four years. While that may not seem like much of a priority, the new set of limitations triggered by going above an apron in the future are so potentially crippling to a franchise, that every million saved is an asset in and of itself.
And, finally, with no clear Top 5 consensus, the Pistons might still walk away with the best player in the draft. If there's a year where that scenario is strongly in play, it's this one.
It's also worth noting that picking fifth is still high up in the lottery. The Pistons themselves drafted Ausar Thompson fifth overall last year, and he started off the season looking like a future All-Star before Monty Williams, ehr, failed to capture the moment, and optimize the situation.
(We really should talk more about just how illogical it was to roll back Thompson's minutes last year, after the start he had.)
It's understandably frustrating for a fan base to once again feel like they've lost, after they've spent the whole year with a similar feeling.
However, it's reasonable to assume they'll still get a significant talent injection in the form of this selection.
Unless noted otherwise, all stats via NBA.com, PBPStats, Cleaning the Glass or Basketball-Reference. All salary information via Spotrac. All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.