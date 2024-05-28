Devin Carter Represents the Most Win-Now Player in 2024 NBA Draft
The 2024 NBA Draft is full of mystery, with no clear-cut star power at the top teams will be taking a relative shot in the dark in hopes of developing a project prospect into the next NBA All-Star. However, there are teams less interested in hitting a home run with their selection. All they need is a shoot-the-gap double to round out their roster.
In the June Draft, for teams looking to make an instant impact on their roster in attempts to tie a rotation together or get their squad over the hump, they should be looking at Providence guard Devin Carter.
The 6-foot-2 193-pound guard plays a lot bigger than he is, thanks to his physicality and 6-foot-8 wingspan. Few players bring as much juice to a game as Carter, he walks into the arena with a couple of gallons of Tropicana.
Defensively, Carter has otherworldly potential - it is not a bold bet to think the 22-year-old will eventually see his name on an All-Defensive team in his career. He has impeccable timing, awareness and the ability to defend any position on the floor.
Offensively, Carter can fill whatever need your roster has. Running your bench unit as a pick-and-roll ball handler, who can create his own shot or be relegated to a play-finishing role thanks to his crafty rim finishes, athletic ability to cut and spot-up scoring flashes.
The guard shoots 40 percent on catch-and-shoot looks and 66 percent at the rim, 32 percent on off-the-dribble jumpers and 42 percent when coming off handoffs.
It is easy to envision how Carter plugs into any offensive system while being the premier perimeter defender at the next level. Few can make the year-one impact that the Providence guard will.
