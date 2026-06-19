Cameron Boozer Top 3 Pick? Kalshi Weighs In

Is there even a question? Kalshi prices Cameron Boozer as an overwhelming 91% favorite to be a top-three pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Boozer posted one of the best seasons for a true freshman in recent history at Duke, putting up 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals.

Boozer joins AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson in a tier of their own atop this year's draft class, and each is over 90% to go in the first three picks.

2026 NBA Draft: Drafted Top-3

AJ Dybantsa 98%

Darryn Peterson 95%

Cameron Boozer 91%

Caleb Wilson 13%

Darius Acuff Jr. 4%

Kalshi’s NBA Draft market has a 91% price set for Boozer to be selected in the top three, paying out 80 cents in profit on a $10 trade if it happens.

What insiders are saying

Derek Parker of Sports Illustrated projects Boozer at No. 2 to the Utah Jazz behind AJ Dybantsa. He doubles down on that claim in his scouting report of him being taken in the 1-3 range.

ESPN Draft Analyst Jeremy Woo has Boozer at No. 3 to the Memphis Grizzlies. He mentions that Memphis could be intrigued by a frontcourt pairing with Zach Edey.

Kalshi prediction mock draft

Kalshi has markets open on the teams to draft specific players. Boozer, Peterson and Dybantsa are all linked to the Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz, and Memphis Grizzlies, who are slated to draft in that order.

Team to Draft AJ Dybantsa

Washington Wizards 74%

Utah Jazz 26%

Team to Draft Darryn Peterson

Utah Jazz 53%

Washington Wizards 29%

Team to Draft Cameron Boozer

Memphis Grizzlies 47%

Utah Jazz 26%

Polymarket backing

Sticking with the prediction market takes, Polymarket’s NBA market are accepting trades for who will be drafted first, second, and third overall that are in line with Kalshi’s projection as well.

NBA Draft First Overall Pick - Polymarket

AJ Dybantsa 79%

Darryn Peterson 21%

NBA Draft Second Overall Pick - Polymarket

Darryn Peterson 52%

Cameron Boozer 34%

NBA Draft Third Overall Pick - Polymarket

Cameron Boozer 52%

Darryn Peterson 28%

The 2026 NBA Draft tips off Tuesday, June 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

Use the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS when you sign up to unlock a $10 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $10 in trades.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.