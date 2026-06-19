The 2026 NBA Draft is on the horizon, and there have been plenty of rumors and speculation around what will happen in the first round of this year's class.

From reporting around who will be the top pick, to teams that are looking to trade into the lottery, June 23 could feature an eventful first round. The second round, slated for June 24, will also include a number of notable players who have made names for themselves in college basketball over the past few years.

Even after all 60 selections, though, the action will continue. As in every draft class, teams will sign undrafted free agents to fill out their Summer League rosters and add to G League teams.

In recent years, players like Austin Reaves, Julian Champagnie and Lu Dort, among others, have all earned starting roles for playoff teams after going undrafted.

Here are the top undrafted free agent targets in the 2026 NBA Draft class.

Awaka's college career started with two seasons at Tennessee and finished with two years at Arizona.

With the Wildcats, Awaka averaged 9.3 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 58.7% from the field. At the NBA Combine, the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year measured 6-foot-8 without shoes, recording a 7-foot-2-and-a-quarter wingspan while weighing 261 pounds.

Rafael Castro, George Washington

Castro spent two years at Providence and two seasons at George Washington, averaging 15.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.8 steals per game as a senior.

The veteran big man measured 6-foot-9 without shoes, notching a 7-foot-1-and-a-quarter while weighing 224 pounds at the NBA Combine.

After three years at Akron, Johnson spent his final NCAA season with the Wildcats.

As a senior in the Big 12, the former MAC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year averaged 12.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game while shooting 44.7% from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc.

At the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, Johnson measured 6-foot-2-and-a-half with a 6-foot-7-and-a-half wingspan while weighing 217 pounds.

Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue

A four-year player at Purdue, Kaufman-Renn averaged 14.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 57.8% from the field as a senior.

At the NBA Combine, the veteran frontcourt player measured 6-foot-7-and-three-quarters, recording a 6-foot-10-and-a-half while weighing 241 pounds.

Nkrumah earned Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year honors in 2026 after averaging 17.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2.8 steals per game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range.

The former Division III standout measured 6-foot-5 without shoes at the NBA Combine and recorded a 6-foot-10-and-a-quarter wingspan.

As a senior, Reeves averaged 15.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 45.6% from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range on more than five attempts per game.

At the G League Combine, the 23-year-old measured 6-foot-5-and-a-half without shoes, recorded a 6-foot-10 wingspan and weighed 194 pounds.

Following his final year in the NCAA, the veteran forward participated in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, where he averaged 23 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 56.8% from the field and 42.8% from beyond the arc. Reeves earned All-Tournament recognition for his efforts.

Peter Suder, Miami (OH)

Suder averaged 14.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 54.6% from the field and 42.1% from beyond the arc as a senior.

At the NBA Combine, the veteran guard measured 6-foot-3-and-three-quarters without shoes, notching a 6-foot-8 wingspan while weighing 213 pounds.