Donovan Clingan Continues to Prove to Be Center of Future
The Portland Trail Blazers are in the midst of a rebuild that has seen them acquire young talent. Portland still has a shot to reach the NBA Play-In Tournament but will still settle into a lottery pick regardless of that chase as the spunky youngsters have no realistic shot to win the tournament.
Though, Portland should rejoice in another high draft pick to keep flushing out this roster that isn't far away from being truly competitive. The Trail Blazers selected UCONN big man Donovan Clingan with the No. 7 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and he faced a log jam in the front court rotation.
Portland has been dealing with working through a front court rotation that includes Jerami Grant, Deandre Ayton, Robert Williams II, Toumani Camara and Clingan. All needing minutes when healthy and a difficult juggling act for the Trail Blazers bench boss Chauncey Billups.
However, throughout the year, the flashes have been there from Clingan to build around the seven foot two big man as its staple in the front court and center of the future.
Look no further than the Blazers last game as Clingan went for 15 points, nine rebounds, six assists and four blocks on 6-for-9 shooting from the floor in 32 minutes as a starter for Portland. The rookie helped Portland keep it close with the Warriors before ultimately falling 130-120.
