Duke’s Cooper Flagg Continues Strong No. 1 Campaign
On Monday, Duke forward Cooper Flagg continued to maintain his status as the NBA’s future No. 1 pick.
In an inter-conference bout with Wake Forest, Flagg saw one of his best collegiate games to date, pouring on 28 points on white-hot 10-for-16 shooting overall. He added eight rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals while continuing to shoot well from beyond the arc at 3-for-6 Monday.
Flagg again showed his two-way prowess, leading the team in scoring while continuing to assert his dominance as a multi-positional defensive force.
Perhaps most importantly, Duke coasted to yet another win, making for the team’s 23rd win in 24 tries.
In his sole season with Duke, Flagg’s stuffed the stat sheet with the best of them, averaging 19.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. So far, he’s shot 49% overall and a better-than-expected 38% from beyond the arc.
Flagg’s versatility has been on full display this season, with him moonlighting as different positions on both ends. Per an earlier scouting report on Flagg: “Although he has the versatility to play nearly anywhere on the court, Flagg will likely be a combo forward at the NBA level. He has the frame to play as a modern power forward in the frontcourt, but also the self-creation and shot-making upside to play on the perimeter. This is also the case on the defensive end, as he should be able to guard three positions very well.”
Flagg and the Blue Devils will look to wrap up their season against longtime rival North Carolina at 5:30 p.m. CT Saturday, March 8. With the win over Wake Forest, Duke improved to a blistering 27-3, good for No. 2 in the entire country.
Flagg will be watched closely as the team enters the NCAA Tournament in a few weeks.
