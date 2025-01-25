NBA Draft

Duke’s Cooper Flagg Looks to Continue Hot Streak

Projected No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg will look to continue to trend upwards versus Wake Forest.

Derek Parker

Jan 18, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) dunks the ball against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) dunks the ball against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

Coming into college basketball at just 17, Duke forward Cooper Flagg was already projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, but started more slowly than some anticipated.

At 6-foot-9, the blend of size, athleticism and feel for the game were constantly on display. Per an earlier scouting report from NBA Draft on SI for Flagg: “With an absurd ceiling as a prospect, but also a very high floor and immediately impactful baseline, the Duke forward is the perfect player to headline a draft class. His sheer height and sturdy frame will allow his game to translate very well. He’s also a phenomenal athlete with a great natural feel for the game and high processing speed.”

Still, he needed some time to adjust to the collegiate level. Through his first 11 games, he shot just 42% overall and 24% from beyond the arc. 

Now, the version of Flagg many expected prior to the season has come alive. In the seven games since, the Blue Devil’s forward has averaged 23.3 points on 61% shooting overall, with 6.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks per game to boot. 

Perhaps the most important development has been his 3-point shooting, which boosted up to 52% on 3.6 attempts per game in that stretch. On the season, he’s now up to a respectable 35%, which many decision-makers likely would’ve taken prior to the season.

It’s clear that when Flagg is playing with confidence at the top of his game, he’ll be more than a worthy No. 1 draft pick. Now, experts are watching to see if he can be consistent with his high-level play

At 3:30 p.m. today, Flagg will look to continue his hot streak with a game against Wake Forest. The Blue Devils are searching for their 13th-straight win.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Derek Parker
DEREK PARKER

Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association, and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020, and has experience working in print, video and radio.

Home/Newsfeed