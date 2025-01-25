Duke’s Cooper Flagg Looks to Continue Hot Streak
Coming into college basketball at just 17, Duke forward Cooper Flagg was already projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, but started more slowly than some anticipated.
At 6-foot-9, the blend of size, athleticism and feel for the game were constantly on display. Per an earlier scouting report from NBA Draft on SI for Flagg: “With an absurd ceiling as a prospect, but also a very high floor and immediately impactful baseline, the Duke forward is the perfect player to headline a draft class. His sheer height and sturdy frame will allow his game to translate very well. He’s also a phenomenal athlete with a great natural feel for the game and high processing speed.”
Still, he needed some time to adjust to the collegiate level. Through his first 11 games, he shot just 42% overall and 24% from beyond the arc.
Now, the version of Flagg many expected prior to the season has come alive. In the seven games since, the Blue Devil’s forward has averaged 23.3 points on 61% shooting overall, with 6.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks per game to boot.
Perhaps the most important development has been his 3-point shooting, which boosted up to 52% on 3.6 attempts per game in that stretch. On the season, he’s now up to a respectable 35%, which many decision-makers likely would’ve taken prior to the season.
It’s clear that when Flagg is playing with confidence at the top of his game, he’ll be more than a worthy No. 1 draft pick. Now, experts are watching to see if he can be consistent with his high-level play
At 3:30 p.m. today, Flagg will look to continue his hot streak with a game against Wake Forest. The Blue Devils are searching for their 13th-straight win.
