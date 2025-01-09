Duke's Cooper Flagg Re-Gaining Steam as No. 1 Pick
Coming into the collegiate season at just 17, Duke forward Cooper Flagg had his work cut out for him in maintaining his status as the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. And as we trudge through the 2024-25 slate, it’s held true so far.
There’s been plenty of competition for No. 1. Rutgers guard Dylan Harper has given Flagg a run for his money, averaging 21.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. And players like forward Ace Bailey and guard Kasparas Jakucionis could be more than tantalizing for NBA decision-makers.
But Flagg’s two-way versatility at 6-foot-9 was always going to give him a leg up, and now the stats are starting to follow.
In his last five games, Flagg has played a man possessed, scoring 20.8, grabbing 7.4 boards, dishing 4.0 assists, swiping 1.8 steals and registering 1.0 blocks per game. Perhaps most importantly, he’s shot an hyper-efficient 52% overall, and hit on more than half of his 3.2 triples attempted per game.
In that span, Duke has won all five games, with Flagg seeing highlight-level plays in each.
On the season, he’s now averaging 17.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.9 stocks per game with 46-31-78 splits. As it stands now, he remains the grand prize of the ’25 NBA Draft. But there's plenty of time left for players like Harper, Jakucionis, Bailey and more to make their run.
