Duke Set For Another Historic NBA Draft Class
The Duke Blue Devils are one of the most storied college basketball programs ever, as evidenced by their large quantity of both past and present players in the NBA.
They have three current No. 1 picks in Zion Williamson, Kyrie Irving and Paolo Banchero, as well as a myriad of others players such as Jayson Tatum, RJ Barrett, Brandon Ingram, Jalen Johnson, Jared McCain, Dereck Lively II and plenty more.
And with the 2025 NBA Draft, they’ll add another talented crop of players to the big leagues.
For starters, they’ll be adding their third No. 1 pick in seven years in forward Cooper Flagg, who’s the obvious top talent in the cycle. In averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists, Flagg earned the Wooden Award and led Duke to a Final Four appearance, cementing a historic collegiate legacy at just 18 and 19-years-old.
The combo forward will undoubtedly go No. 1, it’s only now a matter of where.
Additionally, Duke will see two other likely lottery picks in sharpshooter Kon Knueppel and 7-foot center Khaman Malauach. Both have a range as high as No. 4 per most experts, and are rarely, if ever, left out of the lottery entirely.
If the five-star trio wasn’t enough for the Blue Devils, they saw two others enter their name as early entry candidates too: freshman shooter Isaiah Evans and veteran guard Tyrese Proctor. Both of which who likely hold second round stock at the moment.
While Duke wasn’t able to nab a coveted NCAA title with their group in 2024-25, they can find solace in sending plenty of new talent to the pros.