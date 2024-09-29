Duke Prospect Explains Why he Picked the Blue Devils
The college basketball season is right around the corner with all eyes on Durham, North Carolina with the Duke Blue Devils set to steal the attention of the NBA Draft world. Not only do they have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Cooper Flagg, but another top prospect flanking him in Khaman Maluach.
The 7-foot-2 center explained why he picked the Duke Blue Devils over the likes of Kentucky and Kansas.
"I grew up not knowing anything about basketball," Maluach said "but when I started playing basketball, I saw highlights of Zion Williamson and him going to Duke, that is how I knew about Duke...When I tried to explain to my cousins that I am a Duke they don't get it, but when I tell them that I am a Zion Williamson it is cool, they get it."
Williamson took college basketball by storm as an instant sensation that road an explosive season into the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. The New Orleans Pelicans big man has dominated at the NBA level when healthy so he is a good player for the 7-foot-2 big man to emulate.
It is clear that Williamson is one of the most impactful players for this coming generation and what a recruiting tool for the Blue Devils.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.