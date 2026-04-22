Duke Star Declares for 2026 NBA Draft

Although Duke is expected to be one of the best teams in the country next college basketball season, it'll have to do without one of its premier players. The Blue Devils will lose a key forward who has been with the program for the past two seasons.

Isaiah Evans, the 6-foot-6 sophomore known for his elite shooting and wiry frame, has officially declared for the 2026 NBA Draft, announced via social media.

Although generational prospect Cameron Boozer hasn't yet officially declared for the draft, the Blue Devils have two projected first-round picks this June with Evans' announcement. The decision comes just after Jon Scheyer reloaded in the transfer portal by adding Wisconsin Badgers star John Blackwell.

Evans took a major leap after a freshman season that saw limited minutes. His numbers jumped to 15 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 28.2 minutes per game on 43-36-86 shooting splits. He started all 38 games for the Blue Devils.

The Fayetteville, NC native could have remained a late first-round or second-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, but chose to return to Durham for a sophomore season, and it paid off. Evans is now projected as a mid-to-late first-round pick after scouts saw more of him on the court this past year.

Evans drew the nickname 'Baby Ingram' out of high school, compared to slim scorer Brandon Ingram of the Toronto Raptors. At 6-foot-6 with an estimated 6-foot-11 wingspan, he has great two-way potential, but has shown a knack for hitting tough shots over defenders.

The 20-year-old was more of a spot-up shooter over the last two seasons, having to play alongside stars such as Boozer, Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel, but he still made a name for himself in 2026 as Duke's second-leading scorer.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) defends against Siena Saints guard Justice Shoats (0) during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

There are questions as to whether or not Evans can make an impact in other ways on the offensive end. He is a great catch-and-shoot wing, and can take opponents off the dribble at times, but can he truly make a winning impact on both ends of the floor? If he doesn't have the ball in his hands as much in the NBA, he'll have to find other ways to stay on the court.

The Blue Devils' 2026 scoring duo could be the 57th and 58th first-round picks to come out of Duke, ranking second among all NCAA programs. Evans has the chance to make waves in the NBA with his pure shooting and promising frame.