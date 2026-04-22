Why Kowacie Reeves Jr. Could Earn a Spot in the 2026 NBA Draft

The 2026 NBA Draft is around two months away, and there is still plenty to be decided before this year's event.

The NBA drew tiebreakers on Monday to determine a few placements in the class, and the draft lottery is set for May 10 to finalize the rest of the order. The NBA Playoffs are also still in the first round, and will provide plenty more storylines before teams fully turn their focus towards the draft.

Additionally, college and international prospects still have more than a month to withdraw from this year's class, which could alter projections. The 2026 class has already seen multiple prospects who had strong chances to be first round picks announce their return to school, including Patrick Ngongba II, Thomas Haugh and Braylon Mullins.

Others, like Juke Harris, Milan Momcilovic, Allen Graves and Tounde Yessoufou, have entered the transfer portal while also declaring for the draft, meaning they could also be removed from the class. As a result, a handful of international prospects and veteran college players who may have previously gone undrafted, will have a better chance to earn spots in the second round, as underclassmen head back to college and test their luck in future classes.

One player who could benefit from this phenomenon is Georgia Tech wing Kowacie Reeves Jr., who recently starred at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament. Measuring at 6-foot-7 in shoes with a 6-foot-10 and half an inch wingspan, Reeves averaged 23 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in Portsmouth, shooting 56.8% from the field and 42.8% from 3-point range.

Kowacie Reeves, Jr. was terrific this week at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament!



The 6’7” SF from Georgia Tech had averages of:



23.0 PPG

5.3 RPG

56.8% FG

42.8% from 3



He became the first OMS client in company history to be selected to the Portsmouth All-Tournament Team! pic.twitter.com/SeCnzVWAqQ — One Motive Sports (@OneMotiveSports) April 19, 2026

Reeves also scored a tournament-high 34 points en route to being named to the event's All-Tournament team.

Coming out of high school, Reeves was rated the No. 31 overall prospect and No. 7 shooting guard in the 2021 recruiting cycle by 247Sports. After spending the first two seasons of his college career at Florida, the former four-star prospect played three years at Georgia Tech, enjoying a breakout year in 2025-26.

The fifth-year senior averaged 15.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 45.6% from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range on more than five attempts per game.

With good size and length to complement solid shooting and scoring prowess, Reeves could be an intriguing second-round addition for a team who needs another wing player in its bench unit. The veteran prospect is also a good athlete and could be a decent defender at the next level.