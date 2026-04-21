Ranking Teams That Need Jumps at the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery

The 2026 NBA Draft lottery and first-round order are officially set, with tiebreakers having been doled out by the league Monday.

In the NBA Draft space, that means the lottery is the next officialy box on the checklist, where teams will find out where they're picking at the '26 draft. It's been lauded as the best class in some time, with players like AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Petereson and Cameron Boozer all offering No. 1-level players.

There's never been a better time to jump at the lottery, and below we'll rank teams who desperately need that jump:

1. Indiana Pacers

The Pacers naturally top this list given their trade deadline exchange with LA, which could see the team lose its first-round pick entirely. In nabbing center Ivica Zubac, the Pacers send out their top-four projected first, meaning Indiana will only keep it within the top four.

That gives the pick a whopping 47.9% chance of landing with the Clippers, an essential coin flip. By those odds alone, Indiana has the most to lose with a drop, and the most to gain with a rise.

2. Washington Wizards

Washington has picked just once within the top-five in the last four seasons of rebuilding, jumping up to No. 2 in the lowest-quality draft in some time. Having traded for Trae young and Anthony Davis at the deadline, they’re seemingly done rebuilding entirely through the draft, desperately needing a jump as they’re primed for at least a few more wins next season on development alone.

It’s effectively now or never for the Wizards to land a top prospect, and luck should be on their side.

3. Sacramento Kings

The Kings saw one of the worst seasons in some time, losing naturally while rolling out veterans in the early part of the season.

Sacramento hasn’t hovered near the bottom as long as other teams, but things could look ugly without landing a top talent. The Kings have little going for them as far as the future, and grabbing a blue chip prospect would make all the difference in Sac-Town.

4. Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn is among the more flexible of the rebuilding teams, with a moderately desirable market, money to spend and even some role players that could offer winning basketball sooner rather than later.

Grabbing the top pick, or even a top-four pick, could mean pressing the “Go” button for Brooklyn as early as next season. Making this its most important lottery in some time.

5. Utah Jazz

Speaking of the “Go” button, the Jazz will be pressing it regardless next year, now armed with a core of Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., Keyonte George, Ace Bailey and plenty more.

They won’t need the No. 1 overall pick to be competitive in the Western Conference, but it would sure make a 22-60 season with plenty of tough decisions go down easier.