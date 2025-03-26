NBA Draft

Early Transfer Portal Entries that Could Impact the Next NBA Draft

Despite March Madness raging on, the NCAA transfer portal has opened, and a number of high-profile college basketball players have announced their entry.

Randall Sweet

Nov 6, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Elliott Cadeau (2) dribbles as Radford Highlanders guard Truth Harris (4) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center.
Nov 6, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Elliott Cadeau (2) dribbles as Radford Highlanders guard Truth Harris (4) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The NCAA transfer portal has opened for college basketball players, and a few big names have already announced that they will be wearing a different uniform next season.

Since the introduction and popularization of the transfer portal, which gives student athletes the ability to move from one school to another in a designated period of time, a number of players have transferred schools and gone on to become first round picks in the NBA draft.

In 2023-24, Dalton Knecht played his lone season at Tennessee after transferring from Northern Colorado. Knecht won SEC Player of the Year and was a consensus All-American before being selected in the first round.

With multiple talented players already looking for a new home, a few players who are currently on the move will likely be NBA draft prospects next year (if they aren't already).

Here's a look at a few early transfers that could impact the 2026 NBA Draft.

Elliot Cadeau

According to multiple reports, former 5-star prospect Elliot Cadeau will leave North Carolina after two seasons with the Tar Heels.

Listed at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, Cadeau averaged 9.4 points, 6.2 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game as a sophomore. The West Orange, NJ, product shot 44.5% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range during his second season in Chapel Hill.

Cadeau was rated the No. 12 overall prospect and No. 2 point guard in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. One of the biggest concerns around Cadeau is his size, which will remain a question mark at whichever school the former Link Academy (MO) standout chooses.

Still, Cadeau has the playmaking ability to garner attention from scouts at the next level.

Bennett Stirtz

Drake Bulldogs guard Bennett Stirtz (14)
Mar 22, 2025; Wichita, KS, USA; Drake Bulldogs guard Bennett Stirtz (14) shoots the ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half at Intrust Bank Arena. / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

After starting his career at Northwest Missouri State, a Division II program, former Drake guard Bennett Stirtz has transferred for a second time.

Stirtz's first transfer came after his coach, Ben McCollum, was tapped by Drake's leadership to leave NWMSU and lead the Bulldogs.

After one year in Des Moines, though, McCollum was hired to become the next head coach at the University of Iowa. According to multiple reports, Stirtz is entering the transfer portal again, and will also join the Hawkeyes.

Listed at 6-4 and 180 pounds, Stirtz averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game in his lone season with the Bulldogs, shooting 49.8% from the field and 39.5% from deep.

After three strong seasons at Northwest Missouri State and Drake, Stirtz has a chance to be one of the most productive players in the country as a senior.

Donovan Dent

After leading New Mexico to a Round of 64 win against Marquette in the NCAA Tournament, Lobos' standout Donovan Dent has reportedly entered the transfer portal.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, Dent scored 21 points in UNM's first-round victory, adding six assists, three rebounds and two blocks, followed by a 14-point, six-assist performance against Michigan State in the Round of 32.

On the season, Dent averaged 20.4 points, 6.4 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 49% from the field and 40.9% from 3-point range. The junior's efforts earned him Mountain West Player of the Year honors in 2024-25, and should be enough to garner the attention of a few big-time schools.

Magoon Gwath

Originally from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Magoon Gwath spent two seasons at San Diego State before entering the transfer portal after the 2024-25 campaign.

Listed at 7-feet-tall and 205 pounds, Gwath averaged 8.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game as a redshirt freshman while shooting 50.6% from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range. Gwath's efforts earned the former Aztec's standout Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year and Mountain West Rookie of the Year recognition.

With a decent perimeter shot and high-level defensive upside, Gwath could earn a spot in next year's draft with a strong performance as a redshirt sophomore.

Mackenzie Mgbako

Following two solid seasons at Indiana, former 5-star recruit Mackenzie Mgbako has entered the transfer portal.

Rated the No. 10 overall prospect and No. 2 power forward in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, Mgbako averaged 12.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists as a sophomore. Listed at 6-9 and 222 pounds, Mgbako has enough size and scoring production to intrigue scouts if he can improve his efficiency.

In his second year with the Hoosiers, Mgbako shot 43.7% from the floor and 32.9% from beyond the arc. The former Roselle Catholic (NJ) standout shot 81% from the free throw line, however, and could develop into a serviceable shooter.

According to a report from Dushawn London, Mgbako has been in contact with the Oklahoma Sooners and will also put his name in the initial NBA Draft pool.

Other transfer players to watch in 2025-26

Josh Dix, leaving Iowa

Treysen Eaglestaff, leaving North Dakota State

Kaleb Glenn, leaving Florida Atlantic

Jeremiah Johnson, leaving Green Bay

UWGB’s Jeremiah Johnson (3)
UWGB’s Jeremiah Johnson (3) shoots a 3-pointer against Northern Kentucky on Friday, February 14, 2025, at the Kress Center in Green Bay, Wis. Northern Kentucky won the game, 73-60, extending the Phoenix’s losing streak to 21 games. / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Izaiah Pasha, leaving Delaware

TJ Wainwright, leaving Long Beach State

Kam Williams, leaving Tulane

