Egor Demin to Leave BYU, Enter NBA Draft
On Tuesday morning, BYU standout Egor Demin announced his intention enter the 2025 NBA Draft and forgo his sophomore season with the Cougars.
The move was only moderately shocking, as Demin is projected by many NBA Draft experts to be a lottery pick at the ’25 draft. But a likely lucrative NIL deal to stay in Provo, UT, as well as the opportunity to play with 2026’s projected No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa seemed too much to pass up.
A five-star himself, the pairing of Demin and Dybantsa next year likely would’ve made them one of the preseason favorites throughout the country. Especially given how well they could mesh with one another, Demin being a lead guard and Dybantsa projecting to be one of the better and more exciting forwards in the entire country.
Instead, Demin seems keen on landing with an NBA team in a few months, and getting a head start on his professional career.
Demin saw a topsy-turvy season with the Cougars in terms of his personal draft stock, but was able to finish on a high note in helping the team to the Sweet 16 with some nice tournament performances. He scored 15 points on over 50% shooting in round one, helping the Cougars to a nine-point win over VCU. Against Wisconsin he added 11 points and eight assists to just one turnover, and even added 15 points and seven dimes in the Sweet 16, despite lesser efficiency.
In his freshman year as a whole, he finished averaged 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 41% overall and 27% from beyond the arc.
Demin projects to be a coveted piece at guard in the NBA, possessing size, fluidity and feel for the game that most prospects simply don’t have. There’s certainly several areas to be cleaned up, bit his ceiling is high.
Per our scouting report on the BYU guard: “Again, although he’s the size of a wing, the guard skills are evident. In fact, there’s reason to believe Demin could play guard minutes at the next level, and lead an offense for long stretches. It’s still unclear what his full-time position projects to be in the NBA, but that’s okay because versatility is a good thing. The upside as a primary creator and facilitator is certainly there if it's needed wherever he lands.”
With the 2024-25 collegiate season over with Florida’s Monday-night victory over Houston, NBA decision-makers now turn their eyes to the 2025 NBA Draft.