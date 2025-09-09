Evaluating the 2026 NBA Draft Trio’s Cases to be No. 1 Pick
The 2026 NBA Draft features a three-headed monster at the top, with three potential franchise-changing talents in Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa. Below is the case for each as the the No. 1 pick in next year's draft:
Cameron Boozer, Duke
Boozer enters the draft as one of the most accomplished high school prospects in recent memory. Over his career, he won four state championships, three EYBL Peach Jam titles, two Gatorade National Player of the Year awards. He capped his senior season with a national championship in 2025.
In his final year, Boozer averaged 22 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 66.2 percent true shooting while maintaining a 1.43 assist-to-turnover ratio, nearly 80 percent from the free-throw line, and 40 percent from three. Throughout high school, he played multiple roles for Columbia, from perimeter scorer and ball-handler to dominant interior scorer.
Boozer’s strength, footwork, body control and touch allow him to score efficiently inside, while his passing and transition playmaking provide additional value.
While he doesn’t project as a true anchor, he does provide a sufficient amount of defensive value. His primary role will be as a help defender, where he can use his length and spatial awareness to affect shots at the rim. At 6-foot-9, he has the size to guard forwards and can guard centers for short spans. He is not an elite athlete, but his processing and mobility enable him to contribute effectively alongside a traditional anchor.
Boozer projects as a high-usage, highly efficient forward whose adaptability and intelligence give him a high floor with star-level upside and cement his case as the #1 pick.
Darryn Peterson, Kansas
Darryn Peterson is a 6-foot-5 guard with an intersection of athleticism, scoring, playmaking, and defensive acumen. In his senior season at Prolific Prep, Peterson averaged 31.3 points and 4.5 assists per 40 minutes on 56.5 percent true shooting. He served as the primary offensive engine for Prolific Prep while maintaining a 1.7 assist-to-turnover ratio and generating over six stocks (steals and blocks) per 40.
His handle and change-of-pace allow him to attack the rim and create a number of half-court dunks. When he can’t get to the rim, he can counter with mid-range looks or floaters and has shown excellent touch on these looks. Peterson is among the best passers in the class and has shown a clear propensity to make interior reads.
Defensively, Peterson is among the most impactful prospects in the class. He is devastating as a weak-side rim protector, a rare trait found in guards and competes at the point of attack.
The guard will need continued development in his shot selection, three-point volume and efficiency, and making advanced reads as a passer. However, his size, athleticism, and two-way ability provide a profile worthy of the No. 1 pick.
AJ Dybantsa, BYU
Dybantsa is a 6-foot-9 wing whose size, skill, and athleticism make him one of the premier scoring prospects in the 2026 class. At Utah Prep, Dybantsa averaged 26.4 points per game on 63 percent true shooting, excelling as an isolation scorer with 1.048 points per possession on 186 attempts.
He can score at every level, from pull-up jumpers from two and three with a very high release point to drives where he uses long strides and pristine footwork to get to the basket. But he doesn’t need the ball to be effective. Dybantsa has shown an ability to score off the ball in baseline out-of-bounds plays or coming off screens.
Dybantsa’s scoring skill set is the best in the class, but he needs to grow as a passer, decision-maker, and defender. Improvements in these areas are paramount to maximizing his potential.
He has the length and athleticism to impact games defensively, but must consistently engage, improve screen navigation and stay active off the ball. With further development, Dybantsa projects a complete offensive weapon who can add value defensively, which puts him firmly in talks for the #1 pick.