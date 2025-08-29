Even After a National Title, Florida still Boasts Multiple NBA Draft Prospects
The Florida Gators seemingly came out of nowhere to win the 2025 NCAA basketball title.
Todd Golden's team wasn't even ranked in the top 20 to start the season, but after embarking on a 13-0 start to the campaign, the Gators were ranked No. 6 in the nation. It would prove to be more than just a hot start for Florida, too.
The Gators went on to win the SEC Tournament championship before earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Despite a few close calls, Florida went on to beat Kelvin Sampson and Houston in the national title game.
After the Gators' most recent title, the team lost a few standouts from the 2024-25 roster, most notably star guard Walter Clayton Jr. and defensive stalwort Alijah Martin, who were both drafted in the 2025 class.
Even without Clayton and Martin, though, Golden should have an impressive roster heading into the 2025-26 campaign after bringing back multiple rotation players and adding a few guards in the portal.
Here is a look at a few of the draft prospects on Florida's roster this season.
Alex Condon
A junior from Perth, Australia, some anaylsts thought Condon may head to the 2025 NBA Draft, but the Gators' big man elected to return to school.
As a sophomore, Condon averaged 10.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field and 32.8% from beyond the arc. Listed at 6-foot-11 and 230 pounds, the All-SEC honoree has good size and will likely garner interest from teams in the late first round or early second round.
Condon still needs to make improvements on offense, but his potential on that end of the floor and defensive skill set make him a candidtate to be selected in the upcoming class.
Boogie Fland
Fland tested the NBA Draft waters in 2025, but elected to return to college basketball.
After playing his freshman year at Arkansas, the sophomore transferred to Florida over the offseason, where he will look to improve his draft stock. The former five-star prospect likely would have been selected in 2025 had he declared for the draft, but has a better chance to be a first-round pick in 2026.
Fland averaged 13.5 points, 5.1 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals as a freshman, shooting 37.9% from the field and 34% from beyond the arc. Fland measured 6-foot-2 without shoes at the NBA Combine, recording a 6-foot-6 wingspan.
Thomas Haugh
A versatile forward, Haugh should take on a bigger role as a junior after being a key peice of the Gators' 2025 championship rotation.
Listed at 6-foot-9, the 22-year-old averaged 9.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 48.5% from the field and 34% from 3-point range.
With long arms and a solid all-around game, Haugh could be a solid role player at the next level.
Xaivian Lee
Hailing from the same high school as Haugh, Lee transferred to Florida over the offseason after three years at Princeton.
The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc.
If Lee can turn in another impressive season against SEC competition, he will likely earn a spot in the 2026 NBA Draft.
