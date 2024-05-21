Fit Watch: Three Top NBA Team Fits for Rob Dillingham
Kentucky’s Rob Dillingham is one of the most electric prospects in the class. His shiftiness, elite ball handling, space creation, and tough shotmaking dazzled all season long. While his offensive prowess paces the class, NBA teams rightfully have concerns about his lack of size (6-foot-1 with a 6-foot-3 wingspan at 164 pounds) and defense, which make his ideal fit a bit tricky.
Here are the top three fits for Rob Dillingham.
San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs are in need of another lead guard option alongside Tre Jones that can make plays for others and of course, be a dynamic pick-and-roll partner with Victor Wembanyama. With picks at both four and eight, San Antonio is likely to select a lead guard with one of them. If it isn't Nikola Topic, a 6-foot-6 pick-and-roll maestro from Serbia or UConn’s Stephon Castle (if San Antonio believes he’s a lead), Dillingham is a perfect fit.
Dillingham’s blend of high-level shot creation, multi-level shotmaking and playmaking upside allow him to be a day one contributor that can score in isolation and operate pick-and-rolls as a dual threat. With a generational rim protector and shot blocker like Wembamaya, San Antonio can afford to live with Dillingham’s defensive deficiencies as long as Dillingham gives effort there and provides his expected offensive firepower and scoring gravity.
Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies have Ja Morant -- a superstar lead guard who is the heart and soul of the team. However, every team, especially a team that expects to be a title contender, needs a potent bench weapon and Dillingham can be just.
There isn't a consensus on whether Dillingham can be a long-term starting lead guard because of his lack of size and defensive limitations, but a microwave scorer role off the bench makes sense and holds a ton of value, even with the eighth pick. Similar to San Antonio, there is a defensive infrastructure (Jaren Jackson Jr. and Marcus Smart) in place to ease some of Dillingham’s defensive concerns as his offensive prowess shines.
Miami Heat
Drafting Dillingham with the 15th pick could end up being one of the steals of the draft and would be surprising if he fell that far. There is some duplication and overlap with Rozier’s skill set and strengths, but Dillingham provides value both as a bench spark and insurance on Rozier, whether it’s injury or a departure (contract expires in 2026-27 season).
You might have sensed a theme with Dillingham landed on teams that can mask the defensive challenges and Miami fits that bill with Bam Adebayo as the anchor. Additionally, all indications point to Dillingham being a diligent worker who could be an ideal fit for “Heat Culture.”
