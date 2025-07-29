Five 2026 NBA Draft Prospects to Watch in FIBA EuroBasket this Summer

🇩🇪 Christian Anderson had his imprint all over the U19 World Cup, finishing as the 10th best scorer and 2nd in assists. The Texas Tech guard put together:



🪣 17.3pts

🎯 35.3% from three

💪 4.9rebs

♟️ 6.6asts

