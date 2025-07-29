Five 2026 NBA Draft Prospects to Watch in FIBA EuroBasket this Summer
While there aren't many live basketball games to analyze at the moment, the drought won't last long.
After the Summer League slate ended in July, college and professional basketball have taken a brief hiatus, but in August, a crossover between the two kicks off. FIBA EuroBasket is set to begin group play late next month as players from across Europe look to lead their home countries to a championship.
Cyrus, Finland, Poland and Latvia are set to host this year's tournament after Spain took home the crown in 2022.
High-profile stars like Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic are confirmed to play for their home countries this summer. Alongside the All-NBA honorees, a few potential 2026 draft picks will be on the international stage.
Here are a few prospects to watch during the 2025 European championships.
Christian Anderson, Germany
As a freshman at Texas Tech, Anderson averaged 10.6 points, three rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 42.9% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc on more than five attempts per game.
Over the past few months, the rising sophomore has impressed while competing for Team Germany, putting his name on the radar of draft analysts ahead of the 2025-26 season.
Neoklis Avdalas, Greece
Avdalas tested the 2025 NBA Draft waters, but elected to play in the NCAA before trying to earn a spot in the NBA.
The Greek wing prospect is set to begin his freshman season at Virginia Tech this fall, and could boost his draft stock with a strong campaign for the Hokies. At the NBA Combine, Avsalas measured at 6-foot-7 and half an inch without shoes to go along with a 6-foot-9 wingspan.
A good passer for his size, Avdalas also shot the ball well from beyond the arc last season with Peristeri.
Sergio De Larrea, Spain
Another prospect who some thought would enter the 2025 NBA Draft, De Larrea is a 6-foot-5 19-year-old who plays for Valencia in Spain.
If De Larrea can produce well on a big stage alongside a few NBA players, it would be a massive boost for the guard's draft stock.
Dame Sarr, Italy
A five-star wing prospect who is set to begin his freshman season at Duke in the fall, Sarr could give Blue Devils' fans a taste of what they will see this year during FIBA play.
Rated the No. 32 prospect and No. 7 shooting guard in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports composite rankings, Sarr will join a group of talented recuits in Durham. Listed at 6-foot-8 and 190 pounds, the Italian wing should be able to make his way onto the court for Team Italy this summer.
Henri Veesaar, Estonia
After multiple years at Arizona, Estonian big man Henri Veesaar transferred to North Carolina, where he will spend the 2025-26 season.
First, though, the 7-footer will suit up for Team Estonia at the FIBA EuroBasket championships in August and September. As a junior, Veesaar averaged 9.4 points, five rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks while shooting 59.2% from the field in a little more than 20 minutes per game.
