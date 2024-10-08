Five Storylines To Monitor As Rookies Make Their Preseason Debuts This Week
With the start of the 2025 NBA preseason, several rookies are set to make their debuts in the coming days. Despite these players participating in this year’s summer league, this first glimpse of action alongside their newfound teammates can offer insights into their potential fits for the upcoming season. This article will highlight five first-round selections and interesting storylines to follow as we head into the 2025 season.
Reed Sheppard | Houston Rockets | Guard
Reed Sheppard enters the 2025 NBA season as one of the favorites to win Rookie of the Year, as he looks to help the Rockets make a leap into playoff contention. On a roster filled with young talent, the pathway to becoming a key piece of this team’s future is still open, and Sheppard seems to be a perfect fit thanks to his shooting, quick decision-making and defensive upside. Despite being somewhat of a smaller guard at 6-foot-3, he combines solid athleticism with impressive instincts to make his presence felt on both ends of the court. Heading into his rookie year, how his role is managed alongside budding shooting guard Jalen Green could be crucial for his long-term success with the Rockets.
Zach Edey | Memphis Grizzlies | Center
Zach Edey was one of the biggest names in the 2024 NBA draft, but many have questioned his fit in a league that has shifted its focus to bigs with more mobility. Edey impressed in the summer league with his productivity in the paint and aims to carry this momentum into the preseason to solidify his place in the Grizzlies’ rotation. Whether he starts alongside Jaren Jackson Jr. or serves in a backup role, Edey intends to remain productive and force opponents to adjust to him rather than the other way around. His massive frame and offensive prowess have proven difficult to handle at any level, but his defensive fit raises the most questions. He protects the rim well, but the preseason should offer a better look at how well he can hold his own in space.
Zaccharie Risacher | Atlanta Hawks | Wing
Zaccharie Risacher enters the 2025 season with much to prove as the most recent No. 1 selection. His game still appears to be developing, and while he posted solid statistics in the summer league, his efficiency was concerning. His fit within the Hawks’ rotation as a three-and-D wing next to All-Star caliber guard Trae Young seems to be the long-term plan for Risacher, and we will see how he could be utilized this week. As a young prospect with plenty of room to grow, he enters the 2025 season as one of the higher-upside players from the 2024 draft class, despite many viewing it as a weaker draft class. Rookie seasons do not always provide a clear picture of what players could become, but identifying flashes of his potential throughout the upcoming year should be vital for how he is perceived in Atlanta’s plans moving forward.
Matas Buzelis | Chicago Bulls | Forward
Matas Buzelis fell lower than many expected during the 2024 draft but quickly demonstrated that he has the tools to contribute to the Bulls early in his rookie season. He had a productive summer league, averaging over 16 points along with a defensive impact reflected in averages of two steals and two blocks over four games. Buzelis was one of the more versatile players in this past draft and has looked the part thus far. As his preseason debut approaches, questions about how well he can fit into a true NBA system will continue to grow in anticipation. His versatility will add an intriguing aspect to the Bulls this year and should inspire hope for a roster filled with long-term questions. Following their swap of Alex Caruso for Josh Giddey, the plans for playoff contention seem uncertain as they could continue offloading older players in favor of younger pieces, heading into a rebuild.
Donovan Clingan | Portland Trail Blazers | Center
Donovan Clingan enters the year as one of the more NBA-ready rookies and should play significant minutes early in the season. He is a two-way big man with great size and a solid feel for the game, making him a promising fit alongside the Blazers’ young core. Although they have former No. one pick Deandre Ayton currently serving as their starting center, Clingan’s dominant summer league has raised questions moving forward. While leading the summer league with over 12 rebounds and four blocks per game, Clingan showcased why he was so highly coveted and hopes to continue his impressive start against a higher level of competition in the preseason. If his success carries over, the debate about which big man should assume a larger role early in the Blazers’ season will gain momentum ahead of the regular season.
