Florida's Will Richard Remains Underrated Heading into NCAA Tournament
With Florida earning a No. 1 seed in March Madness and teammates Alex Condon and Walter Clayton Jr. generating NBA buzz, Will Richard has been a steady presence for the Gators on both ends of the floor that could translate at the next level.
Florida capped off a phenomenal pre-NCAA Tournament season with three statement wins against some of the best teams in the country. During this stretch, Will Richard played some of his best basketball of the season and showed NBA scouts he should be thought of as more than a really good college player.
In Sunday's SEC Tournament Championship win against Tennessee, Richard put up 17 points on only seven shots and added three assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 32 minutes. This performance was followed by a 16-point game in the semifinals against Alabama and a 17-point performance against Missouri.
Richard has been highly efficient inside the arc for Florida all season and is a real threat to score from the perimeter. He currently shoots 49.6% from the field and has been a force at the rim converting 76.3% of his close two attempts while making 22 dunks, according to Barttorvik.
He also shoots 83.3% from the free throw line and is 82.1% in his career. With Walter Clayton Jr., Alex Condon, and Alijah Martin spending a lot of time with the ball in their hands, Richard only has a 17.4% usage rate which may be more indicative of a role he's play at the next level compared to his teammates.
Richard isn't one of the best shooters in the nation statistically, but has shown an ability to knock down tough shots at a high level on decent volume. On the other end of the floor, Richard has long arms that he uses to be active in the passing lanes and disrupt opponents as he paces Florida with 1.7 steals per game.
Not an offensive initiator or a playmaker with the ball, Richard fits a role many NBA teams are looking for with his skillset. The 6-foot-4 guard is a bit undersized for a wing but has the length and athleticism to make up for at least some of his lack in height. A good three-point shooter, efficient at the rim scorer with bounce and a disruptive defender could make him an intriguing 3 & D player at the next level as he looks to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.
