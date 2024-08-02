Five-Star Recruit, No. 1 Player in 2025 Class AJ Dybantsa Narrows in on Seven Schools
AJ Dybantsa is the top recruit in the 2025 High School Class, with many already targeting him in the 2026 NBA Draft - this week, the five-star recruit has seen some lofty expectations placed on him, drawing a pro-comparison of multi-time All-Star and top-three MVP finisher Paul George. It is safe to say he is a sought after player coming out of high school.
On Friday, Dybantsa told ESPN that he has narrowed his list of schools down to seven at this stage of his recruitment process. While most are the powerhouses you would expect in the basketball world, the Utah Native includes BYU and Kansas State on his list still to this point.
The other five schools are your typical suspects, North Carolina, Baylor, Alabama, Auburn and Kansas.
"I'm looking to build a relationship with a head coach who doesn't sugarcoat anything, but we can still have that bond both on and off the court," he said. "[We can] talk about things on and off the court and play to my strengths while helping me with my weaknesses," Dybantsa told ESPN.
The five-star recruit also revealed he is set to announce his decision in February, saying this is a list of coaches who spoke with his father the most which helped land these schools in his top-seven.
