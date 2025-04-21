Former 5-Star Recruit Ian Jackson Set to Play for Rick Pitino at St. John's
North Carolina transfer Ian Jackson has found a new home.
After one season with the Tar Heels, Jackson entered his name into the transfer portal and, on Monday, committed to St. John's. After reports began to cirulate, the Red Storm officially announced the signing on social media around noon.
Jackson averaged 11.9 points and 2.7 rebounds as a true freshman, shooting 45.6% from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc on more than four attempts per game. The first-year player appeared in 36 games for UNC, making 12 starts during the 2024-25 season.
Jackson put up a season-high 27 points against Notre Dame in a 74-73 win on Jan. 4, shooting 11-of-18 from the floor and 2-of-7 from beyond the arc to go along with six rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block.
The Tar Heels reached the NCAA Tournament this year, defeating San Diego State in the First Four before falling to Mississippi in the Round of 64. St. John's, on the other hand, earned a No. 2 seed in the tournament after winning the Big East and boasting a 31-5 regular season record.
The Red Storm lost in the Round of 32 to Arkansas, but the program appears to be in a good position with a legendary head coach.
Jackson, who is originally from New York City, was a highly-touted prospect coming out of Our Saviour Lutheran in the 2024 recruiting class. According to 247Sports, the talented wing player was the No. 8 overall prospect and No. 4 shooting guard in the nation.
As a freshman, Jackson showed flashes that indicate he could live up to his potential, but the 6-foot-4 guard needs to become more consistent and improve his all-around game. Under the tutledge of Rick Pitino, however, Jackson could improve enough to become an intriguing draft prospect in the 2026 cycle.
With 5-star pedigree, solid production as a freshman and decent shooting splits, Jackson's size and athleticism could make him a target for multiple teams next year if the rising sophomore can muster a big season at St. John's.
Jackson was a McDonald's All-American coming out of high school and could make the Red Storm a contender to win their conference again next year.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.