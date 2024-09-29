Former No. 3 Overall Pick Earns Training Camp Pact
Jahlil Okafor was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, selected by the Philadelphia 76ers where he lasted 105 games before being shipped to the Brooklyn Nets to finish out the 2017-18 season.
The Duke product then went to the New Orleans Pelicans for two seasons before last playing for the Detriot Pistons during the 2020-21 NBA season. After 247 NBA games, Okafor averaged 10 points, four rebounds, an assist and nearly a block per game while shooting 54 percent from the floor.
With the 2024-25 NBA season just around the corner - training camp for most teams opening on Tuesday - Okafor is looking for an NBA return. This has led the 28 year old to ink a training camp deal with the Indiana Pacers.
The Eastern Conference runner-ups from a year ago are hoping to duplicate that success this season and are giving Okafor a shot to prove himself in camp in hopes of making the NBA roster. However, perhaps this is destined to end with Okafor heading to the G League and posting solid production there again to land an NBA chance.
In his last NBA season, Okafor averaged five points and two rebounds in 27 games played for the 2020-21 Pistons. The last time Okafor played 50 or more NBA tilts was back in 2018-19 with New Orleans.
