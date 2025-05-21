Former Texas Tech Star Darrion Williams Withdraws from 2025 NBA Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft is right around the corner, with around a month left until the event.
As the draft continues to creep closer, so does the deadline for players who still have collegiate eligibility to withdraw from the cycle and return to school. Prospects who declared for the draft have until 5 p.m. on June 15 to make a final decision, with the draft set to take place just 10 days later.
Recently, a few high-profile prospects have announced their returns to school, including two-time national champion Alex Karaban as well as former 5-star prospects Isaiah Evans and Boogie Fland. On Tuesday, former Texas Tech forward Darrion Williams joined the aforementioned list, as reports began to circulate that the three-year veteran had withdrawn from the draft.
Williams, like Fland, won't be going back to his previous school, as Williams is set to transfer after two years with the Red Raiders. According to a report from Jeff Goodman, Kansas and NC State are two of the frontrunners for the talented forward.
While Williams' decision doesn't make a huge impact on the 2025 class, the former TTU standout had a chance to be selected in the second round. Williams was often off the board in the middle of the second round in mock drafts throughout the regular season.
If the 6-foot-6 rising senior is able to turn in another productive year at his new home, however, there is a chance that the versatile forward could improve his draft stock.
As a junior at Texas Tech, Williams averaged 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 43.9% from the floor and 34% from beyond the arc.
The Las Vegas, Nevada, product's efforts helped the Red Raiders make a run to the Elite 8 with 20 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block in an overtime win against Arkansas in the Sweet 16.
Texas Tech's season came to an end at the hands of Florida, but Grant McCasland's team battled the eventual national champions to the wire as Williams scored 23 points and secured five rebounds.
Williams' return to school adds another veteran prospect to the 2026 NBA Draft class, as the former Nevada and TTU standout will likely have another solid year as a senior.
Williams wasn't the only prospect from the Red Raiders' 2024-25 roster to return to school, either, as talented forward JT Toppin announced earlier in the offseason that he plans to head back to Lubbock for his junior season.
