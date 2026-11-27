The Dallas Mavericks are the only team to have clinched a spot in the NBA Cup Quarterfinals, and they’re looking to complete a perfect run in Group Play on Friday against the Phoenix Suns.

Devin Booker and the Suns have shook off a slow start to get back over .500 at 9-8, yet they’re still one of the 10-worst defenses in the league. It’s a major change from last year’s team that thrived on the defensive end, but the Suns also changed plenty of personnel in the offseason.

Phoenix is just 3-8 against teams over .500, yet it’s a slight favorite at home against Cooper Flagg, Kyrie Irving and this intriguing Mavs team. Dallas is 11-4 when Irving plays this season and has a clear shot to make the play-in – or better – in the West.

Can the Mavs pull off an upset to improve their standing in the quarterfinals?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Western Conference clash on Friday night.

Mavericks vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Mavs +1.5 (-105)

Suns -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Mavs: +103

Suns: -121

Total

226.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Mavericks vs. Suns How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 27

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center

How to Watch (TV): Arizona’s Family 3TV, KFAA-TV, MavsTV, NBA League Pass

Mavs record: 11-7

Suns record: 9-8

Mavericks vs. Suns Injury Reports

Mavericks Injury Report

Tarik Biberovic – out

Sergio de Larrea – out

Tobi Lawal – out

Dereck Lively II – out

Caleb Martin – available

Suns Injury Report

Mark Williams – out

Mavericks vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bet

Mavs Best NBA Prop Bet

Cooper Flagg OVER 12.5 Rebounds and Assists (-133)

Flagg is averaging 6.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game this season, and now he takes on a Phoenix team that has struggled on the boards (26th in opponent rebounds per game) and is in the middle of the pack in assists allowed per game.

The former No. 1 overall pick is coming off a 12-assist game in a win over Denver, and he’s put up 13 or more rebounds and assists in 11 of his 17 games this season. There have been some down games for Flagg, but he has a high floor, averaging 11.5 rebound chances and 12.2 rebound chances per game.

I’ll take him at this number against a Suns team that has really struggled defensively in the 2026-27 season.

Mavericks vs. Suns Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I think Dallas can pull off the upset against Phoenix:

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off an impressive win against Denver on Tuesday night, and they clinched a spot in the NBA Cup Quarterfinals in the process.

Dallas has a pretty simple formula for winning this season: Kyrie Irving plays.

The Mavs are 0-3 when Irving sits out this season and 11-4 when he plays, and they’ve gotten two days off ahead of this matchup with the Phoenix Suns, putting Irving in position to play his usual role.

Dallas ranks 13th in the league in net rating (Phoenix is 19th), and the Mavs are an impressive 5-5 against teams over .500 this season. They’re 6-4 against the spread as underdogs, and I’m taking Dallas to win this game outright.

The Suns are a bottom-10 defense in the 2026-27 campaign and they’ve gone just 3-8 against teams over .500 (6-0 against teams under .500).

I’m buying Dallas as a road dog in this NBA Cup showdown.

Pick: Mavs Moneyline (+103 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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