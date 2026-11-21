The 2027 NBA Draft class hasn't been hyped as an elite one, with many experts thinking there isn't a bonafide No. 1 pick in the class.

There's still major questions about the depth of the class as a whole, though a handful of prospects are off to hot starts, and could become the No. 1 pick with mid or late-season pushes.

Below is every prospect who could realistically be in the No. 1 group based on the early returns of the college basketball and international seasons:

Tyran Stokes, Kansas

The early favorite to go No. 1 coming into the season, Kansas’ wing Tyran Stokes has largely held his stock, showing signs of stardom for the Jayhawks.

Stokes is certainly of the power wing mold, able to handle the ball, score at all three levels and play-make. Things haven’t been perfect so far, but he’s established a great base with plenty of room to grow. Across five games, he’s averaged 16.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 51% overall and a blazing 47% from three.

Stokes will need to prove himself a better defender, shoot more threes and continue to make good decisions offensively, though he’s certainly seeming to be a fringe No. 1-level prospect early.

Caleb Holt, Arizona

Arizona’s newest five-star in Caleb Holt won’t offer the flashiest game, but he’s produced early for the Wildcats and is sure to be high on NBA radars right now.

A 6-foot-5 wing, Holt’s claim to fame is likely to be his defense and ability to get downhill. He isn’t likely to offer stardom to NBA teams, but should plug in and immediately fill a role.

Through five games, he’s averaged 17.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.6 steals, impacting the game at several levels for Arizona.

Quentin Coleman, Illinois

Pound-for-pound, Illinois’ guard Quentin Coleman has so far looked like one of the best players in the country, if not the single best player in the country. If the season ended today, he’d be in heavy consideration to go first overall.

Coleman’s been an enormous two-way force so far. A 6-foot-3 guard, he’s averaging 17.8 points on 37% from three on high volume, adding an elite 6.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.6 steals.

Even more, he’s helped a great Illinois team to big wins, one being at Cameron Indoor.

Bruce Branch III, BYU

A lengthy three-and-D wing, BYU’s Bruce Branch wouldn’t offer the most fireworks as a No. 1 draft selection, but has seemingly done enough to at least put himself in that conversation. Though five games, he’s averaged 15.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Branch likely projects to simply make shots and play solid defense on the wing early in his NBA career, though there have been flashes of real shot-creation and advanced decision-making for the Cougars.

If he can flash more of that over the course of the season, NBA scouts and decision-makers could easily envision more for Branch down the line.

Outside looking in: Jordan Smith Jr., Stefan Joksimovic

Both Arkansas’ standout Jordan Smith Jr. and Baskonia guard-slash-wing Stefan Joksimovic have the talent to hear their name called first, but are presently on the outside looking in of the top tier.

Smith has struggled offensively to start his Razorbacks career, looking like a flawed offensive player with plenty to work through. Joksimovic has been great in limited time, but hasn’t yet earned enough leash to likely hear his name called first with Baskonia.