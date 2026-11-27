The NBA took the day off for Thanksgiving, but it returns tonight with a huge Black Friday lineup of NBA Cup games, including a showdown between the top two teams in the West in the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs.

That is one of 11 games on Nov. 27, as today is the final Group Play night in the NBA Cup before the quarterfinals begin next Friday. There’s a ton to look forward to in the NBA tonight, but first I want to look at some interesting trends I’ve noticed as we get closer to December.

Dew’s Review: There weren’t any games on Thanksgiving, so I wanted to point out a few clutch numbers that have intrigued me through the first few weeks of the season. Clutch games in the NBA are defined as any game that is within five points in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime.

Philadelphia is a perfect 12-0 in clutch games this season.

The Los Angeles Lakers (8-1 in clutch games) have the best offensive rating in clutch time in the league.

Atlanta (8-3 in clutch games) have the best defensive rating in clutch time.

Denver (6-1 in clutch games) has the third-best defensive rating in clutch time. That’s intriguing for a team that appears to have some defensive questions this season.

Golden State and Minnesota are both in the bottom 10 in the league in turnover percentage in clutch time this season.

Seven teams have played double-digit clutch-time games in the 2026-27 season with the Utah Jazz (1-9) posting the worst record amongst those teams.

These numbers are going to fluctuate throughout the year, but it’s interesting to see which teams are getting things done when the game is on the line.

Peter’s Point: Friday’s matchup between the Lakers and Spurs is must-watch TV. These two teams are the best in the West through the first month-plus of the 2026-27 season, and Austin Reaves (questionable) and Dylan Harper (questionable) may return to the lineup. Plus, this game features the top-two choices in the MVP race in Luka Doncic and Victor Wembanyama. If you’re going to pick one game on Friday – this is the one.

I’m focusing on much more than one game for today’s edition of Peter’s Points, as there are … bets I’ve played for this NBA Cup action.

Peter Dewey NBA Betting Record

2026-27 season record: 48-47 (-5.51 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1669-1575-27 (+24.65 units)

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

NBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

New York Knicks -4.5 (-108) vs. Miami Heat

Atlanta Hawks +8.5 (-110) vs. Boston Celtics

Golden State Warriors Team Total UNDER 104.5 (-108)

Dallas Mavericks Moneyline (+103) vs. Phoenix Suns

New York Knicks -4.5 (-108) vs. Miami Heat

Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks have won six games in a row, jumping into the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference in the process.

The Knicks are moving up in offensive rating (13th) after a slow start, and they rank fifth in defensive rating and eighth in net rating in the 2026-27 campaign. So, this team profiles as a Finals contender once again – despite an 0-3 start.

New York is favored at home, where it is 6-4 against the spread this season and coming off a league-best ATS record at home in the 2025-26 season. Miami, on the other hand, has covered in just one of eight road games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Heat have been hot as of late, winning eight of their last 10 games, but they’re just 4-6 straight up against teams that are .500 or better. The Knicks are 3-3 against those teams, yet they have a 7-3 record at home.

Miami has some size advantages against the Knicks with OG Anunoby (calf, doubtful) likely out on Friday, but the Heat are still just 24th in defensive rating and 15th in net rating despite this 8-2 stretch.

I lean with the Knicks at home, as Miami’s lack of playmaking options after Giannis has been a primary concern for me when it comes to this team’s ceiling.

Atlanta Hawks +8.5 (-110) vs. Boston Celtics

The Atlanta Hawks are 8-3 in clutch games this season and 11-6 overall, winning four games in a row ahead of this road date against Boston.

This matchup has some huge NBA Cup implications, as the winner will take East Group C and advance to the quarterfinals. The Hawks are massive underdogs against a Boston team that has been slumping, losing some shocking games on a road trip earlier in the month before a bounce-back win over Washington on Tuesday.

Still, I’m fading the C’s in this matchup, as they’ve seen their offense take a step back with Derrick White, Payton Pritchard and others struggling. Boston is more than capable of winning this game, but Atlanta (3-1 against the spread as an underdog) is not being priced as the potential playoff team that it is.

The Hawks are 10th in the NBA in net rating and sixth in defensive rating, so they should be able to get enough stops against a Boston team that is No. 2 in defenisve rating. This game also features a Hawks team (No. 1 in pace) that wants to push the ball against a deliberate C’s offense (28th in pace). If Atlanta can get out in transition, it may take Boston out of its rhythm, and right now the C’s lack proven scoring options behind Jayson Tatum and Paul George.

I simply think Boston is laying too many points at home after a pretty poor stretch against some subpar teams.

Golden State Warriors Team Total UNDER 104.5 (-108)

The Golden State Warriors’ offense has gone in the tank without Steph Curry, as they’re averaging just 104.3 points per game in the eight games that he’s missed, failing to clear 104.5 points in five of those games.

In fact, they haven’t reached 100 points in all five of those matchups.

Golden State got on track with a win over the lowly Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, but Friday’s meeting with Portland is a much tougher matchup. The Blazers are seventh in the NBA in defensive rating and eighth in opponent points per game in the 2026-27 season.

With Curry still out, Golden State is going to have a tough time navigating a defense that features Jrue Holiday, Toumani Camara, Donovan Clingan and others. I’m going to take the UNDER on Golden State’s team total since it’s shooting 42.8 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from 3 without the two-time league MVP in action this season.

Dallas Mavericks Moneyline (+103) vs. Phoenix Suns

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off an impressive win against Denver on Tuesday night, and they clinched a spot in the NBA Cup Quarterfinals in the process.

Dallas has a pretty simple formula for winning this season: Kyrie Irving plays.

The Mavs are 0-3 when Irving sits out this season and 11-4 when he plays, and they’ve gotten two days off ahead of this matchup with the Phoenix Suns, putting Irving in position to play his usual role.

Dallas ranks 13th in the league in net rating (Phoenix is 19th), and the Mavs are an impressive 5-5 against teams over .500 this season. They’re 6-4 against the spread as underdogs, and I’m taking Dallas to win this game outright.

The Suns are a bottom-10 defense in the 2026-27 campaign and they’ve gone just 3-8 against teams over .500 (6-0 against teams under .500).

I’m buying Dallas as a road dog in this NBA Cup showdown.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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