Four Last Minute NBA Withdrawal Deadline Returnees to Monitor Next Season
The deadline to prospects to withdraw from the 2024 NBA draft has come and gone. These are tough decisions that often go down to the wire with a plethora of factors involved in the decision making process. Many prospects decided to take their decisions roughly to the last 24 hours of the deadline. Here are four prospects that did so, electing to return and claim their spot in the 2025 draft.
Alex Karaban | UConn
Back-to-back national champion, Alex Karaban, returns to UConn for an opportunity to three-peat and solidify himself as a first round pick in the 2025 draft. At 6-foot-6 with a 6-foot-11 wingspan, the sharpshooting wing (38% career) provides floor spacing, functional ball skills and adequate defensive tools to fit a NBA 3-and-D role. He’s trending towards increased usage and a bigger leadership role with arguably the top program in the country, both of which should lead to him becoming a clear-cut first rounder.
Jamir Watkins | Transfer Portal
Like Karaban, I gave Watkins a late first/early second round grade so I wasn't surprised to see him return. Watkins excelled in his lone season at Florida State, taking advantage of a bigger role with the ball in his hands and showcasing his shot making ability and playmaking upside alongside his defensive versatility.
Already billed for a 3-and-D Plus role at the NBA level, Watkins can further his case as a reliable 3-point shooter to NBA teams while taking another step as a decision maker and playmaker. If a return to FSU is completely out of the question, it’s critical for Watkins to find a collegiate fit that offers a similar on ball role as last season.
Garwey Dual | Transfer Portal
A consensus top 50 prospect in the 2024 high school class, Dual is in the transfer portal after an up and down first collegiate season at Providence. His decision to return to college comes after a standout NBA combine performance where he showcased impactful glimpses of the alluring two-way talent that many evaluators like myself, are buying long-term.
Immediately post combine, there was some buzz that Dual might have done enough to earn promise from an NBA team, but ultimately that does not appear to have come into fruition. Dual’s focus now is on finding a school that will allow him to develop and learn from his mistakes as a lead guard. Keep your Dual stock!
Coleman Hawkins | Transfer Portal
Hawkins is one of the most talented bigs in the country. His pass-dribble-shoot skill set at the five spot clearly fits the modern game and has long intrigued NBA decision makers.
Finding consistent production and building off his 3-point shooting indicators have been important swing skills in his evaluation that took a significant step last season. Hawkins set career highs in points (12.1), 3-point percentage (36%), and 3-point attempts per game (4.6) while continuing to shine as a passer and defensive playmaker (2.6 stocks per game).
After being a key cog for Illinois, I’m looking forward to seeing him in a new situation and adjusting his skillset to it. A big man with his ball skills, playmaking, shooting indicators and defensive tools will always warrant draft consideration.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.