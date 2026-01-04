Four Undersized Guards Log Strong Outings in Conference Wins

The 2026 NBA Draft class is filled with a number of big-time prospects.

The top three players in the class have remained atop draft boards since before the start of the 2025-26 NCAA season. AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer and Darryn Peterson have impressed this year, and will likely be the first players picked in this summer's class.

Aside from the aforementioned players, a number of other freshman have performed well and potentially earned spots in the first round. Aside from the most heralded prospects in the class, though, there are many other players across the country who have shined this year.

On Saturday, four veterans helped their teams to wins with big performances.

Braden Smith, a senior at Purdue, finished with 14 points, 12 assists, 4 rebounds and a steal while shooting 6-of-11 from the field in an 89-73 win against Big Ten rival Wisconsin. Smith came into the contest averaging 12.5 points, 9.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 43.4% from the field and 40.4% from 3-point range.

In the ACC, senior Boopie Miller helped SMU to an upset win against North Carolina with 27 points, 12 assists, 4 rebounds and a steal while shooting 10-of-13 from the field in a 97-83 victory. Miller entered Saturday's matchup tallying 19.9 points, 7.1 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game while shooting 47.2% from the field and 42.6% from beyond the arc.

BOOPIE THAT MAN HAS A FAMILY 🤯 pic.twitter.com/m9NP8urxma — SMU Basketball (@SMUBasketball) January 3, 2026

Xzayvier Brown, a junior at Oklahoma, notched 23 points, 2 assists, a rebound and 0 turnovers in an 86-70 win against Mississippi. Brown came into the Sooners' SEC opener averaging 15.4 points, 3.5 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 49.7% from the field and 32.8% from beyond the arc.

Tyler Tanner, a sophomore at Vanderbilt, tallied 19 points, 14 assists and 4 rebounds while shooting 4-of-9 from the field, 1-of-2 from 3-point range and 10-of-10 from the free throw line in an 83-71 win against South Carolina. Coming into the contest, Tanner was averaging 16 points, 4.8 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game while shooting 53.3% from the field and 42.9% from deep.

Tough finish TT 💪 pic.twitter.com/wbIJe7ye7L — Vanderbilt Men's Basketball (@VandyMBB) January 3, 2026

While all three players are enjoying strong seasons, each has physical limitations that could prevent them from being selected in the NBA Draft. Smith, Tanner and Miller are both listed at 6-feet tall and less than 180 pounds, while Brown is listed at 6-foot-2 and 182 pounds.

Despite the skill sets of each player, their height could be a concern for NBA teams, as not many players under 6-foot-3 are able to find success in the NBA. Ryan Nembhard has become a starter for the Dallas Mavericks at 5-foot-11, and TJ McConnell has spent 10 years as a role player in the NBA at 6-foot-1.

Both McConnell and Nembhard went undrafted, but Jase Richardson was selected in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at 6-foot-1.

With solid feel for the game, playmaking prowess and scoring ability, it is possible that Miller and Smith earn spots in the upcoming draft. Brown and Tanner could test the waters this year, or try their luck in one of the coming classes.

