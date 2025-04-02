Future NBA Stars Shine at McDonald’s All-American Game
On Tuesday evening, the top basketball prospects in the country took to the 2025 McDonald’s All American Game, an annual game that features a myriad of future NBA players.
The game was headlined by AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer — the three players currently projected to be the top draftees in 2026 — but had plenty more prospects that are sure to litter the '26 Draft.
Led by Dybantsa and Peterson, the West team cruised to a 105-92 victory over the East. Boozer and Peterson won co-MVP’s for their respective teams on the night.
Peterson finished with 18 points on 50% shooting, showcasing his high-flying athleticism at the guard position, despite a slow shooting night. Dybantsa added 17 points and five rebounds, using his unique blend of skills to do plenty.
On the other side, Boozer finished with 16 points on 50% shooting to go along with 12 rebounds, showcasing his aggression all over the court as a big.
Other notable contributors featured the East’s Nate Ament, Darius Acuff Jr., as well as the West’s Niko Bundalo, Chris Cenac and Alijah Arenas.
Dybantsa is projected to be the top pick, and set to play for BYU on an unprecedented NIL deal. Peterson has signed on to play for Kansas, and Boozer will pick up where Cooper Flagg leaves off at Duke.
Last year’s contest featured the likes of Flagg, Derik Queen, Boogie Fland, Liam McNeeley, Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper, VJ Edgecombe and Tre Johnson, all of which are set to be drafted in a matter of months.
Prospects will now have to wait months to take the floor with their respective teams, and plenty longer til the 2026 NBA Draft. But the ’25 draft is just around the corner, headlined by Duke’s Flagg and Rutgers’ Harper.