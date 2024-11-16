G League Rookies Impress as Tip-Off Tournament Brings First Opportunities
The G League has gotten underway this season and has featured impressive performances from first-year NBA players who haven’t had much of an opportunity at the NBA level.
Whether these players were selected in the 2024 NBA Draft or went undrafted, they have quickly shown how impactful they can be as they continue to fight for NBA minutes.
Let’s take a look at some of the top performers so far in their first professional seasons and how they could earn a call-up as the season progresses:
Baylor Scheierman | Wing | Maine Celtics | 6-foot-6 | 205 lbs
Baylor Scheierman was a late riser ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft, where he was selected by the Boston Celtics with the final pick of the first round. A very productive college player at Creighton, Scheierman has carried his well-rounded game into the G League. Through his first two games, he has averaged 28.5 points, nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block on impressive efficiency, shooting 57.1% from the field and 52.2% from three on 11.5 attempts per game. With the Celtics currently sporting a deep rotation of wing players, Scheierman has a long way to go before earning consistent NBA minutes. However, his strong start suggests he’s heading in the right direction.
Reece Beekman | Guard | Santa Cruz Warriors | 6-foot-3 | 190 lbs
Reece Beekman was widely regarded as one of the best defensive guard prospects last season, and he has showcased that ability through his first two games in the G League. Currently averaging 22 points, 5.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists and two steals, Beekman has looked comfortable running the show against increased competition. He’s shooting 52.9% from the field, which has been impressive, but his defensive upside has stood out the most. While the Golden State Warriors have gotten off to a strong start this season, it’s unlikely Beekman will see much NBA playing time in the near future. However, developing in the G League could make him a hidden gem, especially as Stephen Curry faces more injury setbacks as he approaches the later stages of his career.
Keion Brooks Jr. | Wing | Birmingham Squadron | 6-foot-7 | 210 lbs
Keion Brooks Jr. entered the 2024 NBA Draft after a standout fifth year at Washington, where he was named to the All-Pac-12 First Team. Through his first two games in the G League, Brooks Jr. has averaged 28 points, six rebounds, one assist, two steals and 1.5 blocks. He’s quickly established himself as one of the best two-way rookies in the G League and has emerged as a do-it-all threat. The New Orleans Pelicans have been hit with a significant number of injuries to start the season, so if Brooks Jr.’s productivity continues, it would not be surprising to see him get a call-up sooner rather than later to help fill some gaps.
Quincy Olivari | Guard | South Bay Lakers | 6-foot-3 | 200 lbs
Quincy Olivari went undrafted in last year’s draft but quickly caught on with the Lakers after impressing in the preseason. While Bronny James has garnered most of the attention from the South Bay Lakers roster for obvious reasons, Olivari has objectively looked like their most translatable prospect by a relatively wide margin. He has played just one game so far this season but finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal. Olivari displayed poise and aggression in his debut, doing a little bit of everything. The Lakers have not seemed to focus much on developing younger players as they attempt to maximize LeBron James’s remaining time in the NBA, but Olivari could be an important piece when the Lakers eventually pivot to the next phase of their franchise.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.