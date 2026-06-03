Georgia Tech's Kowacie Reeves Jr. Gaining Traction Ahead of 2026 NBA Draft

The 2026 NBA Draft continues to draw closer, now less than three weeks away.

Set for June 23-24, this year's class features plenty of intriguing prospects, from what appears to be the consensus top four players, to multiple veterans who could benefit from NIL causing high-profile underclassmen to withdraw from the 2026 draft.

Players like Tounde Yessoufou, Amari Allen and others, who had the potential to be first round or early second-round picks, returned to school, opening the door for prospects who don't have remaining eligibility to be selected this summer.

One player who could see his stock rise significantly following the flurry of withdrawals is Kowacie Reeves Jr., a wing player who finished his career at Georgia Tech.

The former four-star recruit spent two years at Florida before joining the Yellow Jackets out of the transfer portal. As a senior, Reeves averaged 15.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 45.6% from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range on more than five attempts per game as a senior.

Reeves played a total of 127 college basketball games with 84 starts across five seasons at Florida and Georgia Tech.

Following his final year in the NCAA, the veteran forward participated in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, where he averaged 23 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 56.8% from the field and 42.8% from beyond the arc. Reeves earned All-Tournament recognition for his efforts.

At the G League Combine, the 23-year-old measured 6-foot-5-and-a-half without shoes, recorded a 6-foot-10 wingspan and weighed 194 pounds.

Reeves measurables and shooting ability could help the 2026 prospect garner interest from NBA teams. Recently, Reeves has participated in predraft workouts with the Washington Wizards, Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies, according to his representation, One Motive Sports.

NBA Pre-Draft Workout #3 for Kowacie Reeves, Jr. @wacie_wacie ✅



Take flight ✈️ pic.twitter.com/JgNw05EjP7 — One Motive Sports (@OneMotiveSports) May 29, 2026

Plenty of prospects have participated in predraft workouts for NBA teams, including some that likely won't hear their name called in the 2026 draft.

Reeves could be among that group, but also has the potential to be a second-round pick in the 2026 class after a strong senior season and solid showing in the predraft process.

Regardless of whether he is selected this summer or signs as an undrafted free agent, Reeves' scoring ability gives him the potential to be an intriging player for an NBA organization, most likely starting his career in the G League.

If Reeves lands with a team that is still rebuilding, however, he could work his way onto the floor at the NBA level early in his career as the franchise explores its roster.