Handful of Potential 2026 NBA Draft Prospects Return to College

The 2026 NBA Draft withdrawal deadline was late Wednesday night, with prospects needing to make decisions if they want to retain collegiate eligibility.

While several prospects chose to keep their name in and push toward their professional future, others decided to return to college and continue honing their game before making the jump.

Below are a handful of prospects who chose to opt out of the '26 draft:

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

Tanner, fresh off a breakout sophomore season for the Commodores, was one of the highest-profile players to withdraw his name from draft consideration, opting to head back to Vanderbilt.

He saw a stellar follow-up season, going for 19.5 points on 49% shooting, adding 5.1 assists and 2.4 steals per game.

Typically, that level of production would see a prospect taken in the first round. But Tanner’s height at 5-foot-10-and-three-quarters likely scared NBA decision-makers, to some degree.

Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State

Another of the nation’s top point guards in Jeremy Fears Jr. has opted to return to school, sticking with Michigan State.

He was one of the better play-makers in the entire nation, going for 15.2 points and a blistering 9.4 rebounds per game.

Milan Momcilovic, Iowa State

Momcilovic has long been on NBA Draft radars as a 6-foot-8 sharpshooter, and seemed to bolster his case with 49% 3-point shooting on 7.5 attempts as a junior.

Despite that, he’ll be returning to college, though he's in the portal opposed to an immediate return to Iowa State. There’s likely little he can do to massively boost his stock at the college level, but his return does signal where the NIL era stands currently.

Amari Allen, Alabama

Forward Amari Allen saw a great debut season for Alabama, and will be running it back for a second year.

His 11.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game were certainly draft-worthy, but he’ll have a chance to cement himself as a lottery pick in next year’s class.

Billy Richmond III, Arkansas

Richmond put himself onto draft radars with a strong sophomore camp gain, going for 11.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and nearly two stocks per game.

There were reports he would be sticking in the draft, though he made a late decision to return, a massive get for John Calipari’s Razorbacks.

In a WILD turn of events, Arkansas’ Billy Richmond will now RETURN to the razorbacks after stating he’s staying in the NBA draft 15 minutes ago.



Richmond tells me “Have you ever heard the nickname PayPal Cal?”



John Calipari. The Last Corleone. — Jon Rothstein (@NotJ0NRoth) May 27, 2026

Andrej Stojakovic, Illinois

Stojakovic was a key piece for an Illinois team that made the Final Four, and will remain so. He averaged 13.5 points on 50% shooting, showing off some real slashing ability. NBA teams will look for boosted 3-point shooting in his senior season.