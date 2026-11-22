Ace Glass is one of the most dynamic guards in the country, known for his prolific scoring ability.

Last season, the 6-foot-3 guard averaged 16.4 points per game as a freshman on Washington State. His 16.4 points per game were the most for any freshman in the West Coast Conference last season, fourth overall in the WCC, and was top-20 amongst freshmen in all of college basketball.

In his first career college basketball start last season, Glass broke Washington State's single-game freshman scoring record -- dropping 40 points against Arizona State. That was just the beginning for Glass, as he then went on to set the Washington State single-season freshman scoring record with 525 points and also broke Klay Thompson's Washington State single-season freshman three-point record with 71 makes. Glass has been shattering milestones since high school, breaking his high school’s record with more than 2,000 points in his career.

After a strong freshman season, Glass transferred to Vanderbilt. The sophomore has picked up right where he left off through six games -- averaging 16 points while shooting nearly 40% from three on 48 total attempts and 18.5 three point attempts per 100 possessions.

Below we dive into Ace Glass' journey so far, which is one that centers around family, defying odds, and determination.

Before we dive into his story, learn more about Glass' game on the court: NBA Draft Prospect Watch: Vanderbilt's Ace Glass

Table of Contents

High School Basketball

Ace Glass grew up in Rialto, California, playing both basketball and football growing up before ultimately deciding to stick with basketball. Glass' parents inspired him to start playing basketball, as both of them played in high school.

"My dad and I... we were in the backyard from one or two years old... practicing jabsteps," Glass told NBA Draft on SI.

Glass played his high school basketball at Rancho Cucamonga, where he described how his "amazing" coaches and teammates helped push him to be who he is today. Glass credits the experience with helping him develop as a leader, where he balanced both leading by example and leading vocally -- doing whatever the team needed him to do to win.

When asked what his style of leadership is, Glass mentioned the importance of communication, building chemistry, and learning more about each teammate individually, tailoring how best to lead to the person or situation.

Glass also discussed his experience with Dream Vision on the adidas 3SSB Spring All-Circuit, where he played alongside current UCLA guard Jaylen Petty. He mentioned how their games complimented each other, and that they were both able to use their voices to lead the team to success -- which Coach Clayton Williams gave them the keys to do.

While the California native was breaking his own high school's scoring record and rarely losing in AAU, Glass was a three-star recruit. He was committed to Texas A&M but, after a coaching change, re-opened his commitment. After discussing with his agents, Glass visited Washington State, where he committed on the visit.

Freshman Season: Washington State

Before establishing himself as one of the best scorers in the West Coast Conference, Glass faced plenty of uncertainty during his summer in Pullman going into his freshman year. In a new place with a new team, Glass took this uncertainty and converted it into action -- spending countless hours in the gym working on his game.

Overall, Glass learned a multitude of things at Washington State, both as a student and a basketball player: "As a student, everything was a learning experience -- the good games and the bad games, what worked and didn't work. I tried to be a student of the game, watching film every single day, taking criticism from my coaches and agents. I tried to block out both the positive and negative noise from fans, listening to my circle of my parents and agents," Glass told NBA Draft on SI's Jordan Monaco.

Sophomore Season: Vanderbilt

After a successful season at Washington State, Glass decided to transfer to Vanderbilt. There were many factors, with Glass citing that he felt Vanderbilt was a place he could showcase all parts of his game and continue to develop his leadership. He also mentioned the success of previous players like Duke Miles, Tyler Nickel, and AK Okereke the year prior, Coach Byington, and the overall culture. After consulting with his parents and agents, Glass committed to Vanderbilt on his way back home from his visit.

Going into the season, Glass knew the SEC would be an adjustment.

"The SEC is way bigger and way faster. I'll be able to handle the pace with my speed, but adjusting to the size will be a big difference. Working on my floater has been key," Glass told NBA Draft on SI.

In addition to working on his floater, Glass discussed how his game has evolved throughout the years and, specifically, how getting stronger himself will help prepare him for this season.

"From freshman year of high school to now, my ball-handling, shooting, defense, and body have gotten way better. Even since last year, I've put on about 20 pounds of muscle. I was playing at around 185, and now I'm around 205 [pounds]," Glass told NBA Draft on SI's Jordan Monaco.

Glass also talked about how he's learned a tremendous amount already at Vanderbilt, including the importance of hunting his three point shot and playing off of two feet. He's learned from his teammates as well, especially Tyler Tanner.

"I'm playing with guys who can play on any team in the country -- that's the cool part. Every practice we're going hard," Glass told NBA Draft on SI.

We also discussed the areas of his game Glass prioritized improving ahead of the season, with playmaking and defense standing out as two key points of emphasis.

"Playmaking at the ball screen and playmaking in general. Last year I was coming off [the screen] mostly to score, but this year I'm making plays for others. My defense is getting better. This summer I was playing good defense, and my frame helped a lot -- just sliding my feet and being able to take those bumps," Glass told NBA Draft on SI's Jordan Monaco.

When asked how he hopes to impact Vanderbilt this season and which aspects of his game he's especially eager to showcase, the sophomore guard doubled down on the importance of defense.

"I want to continue to show the offense and how I'm a high-level shotmaker and keep getting better at that, but really showing my defense. I've been guarding the first or second-best player so far. I want to show that I can lock up and, if I have an assignment, I can take him out of the game," Glass told NBA Draft on SI. Glass also mentioned rebounding, pushing the ball in transition, and being versatile overall -- wanting to be able to thrive on any team he's on.

Additionally, Glass places an emphasis in how he prepares for a game.

"I try to get a nap in... I read The Inner Game of Tennis here and there. I really like to go outside and sit on the balcony, read that, just relax my mind, and try to get into that flow state before the game and say my prayer," Glass tells NBA Draft on SI's Jordan Monaco. Once he's in the arena, his favorite artist to listen to before a game is Drake.

Next Goal: The NBA

While the focus is on performing at the highest level he can this season, the NBA is the next goal for Ace Glass. When asked what skills he can immediately provide to an NBA team, Glass talked about his abilities on both sides of the ball.

"For sure my shotmaking and three point shooting. My ball-screen reads are getting better by the day, and my defending -- my confidence says I can defend with the best of them and I'm trying to do that to the best of my ability," Glass told NBA Draft on SI's Jordan Monaco.

Glass models his current game off a few players, mentioning Jared McCain, Ajay Mitchell, Ryan Rollins, and Payton Pritchard. He wants to work towards adding skills similar to players like Steph Curry, Bradley Beal, Jalen Brunson, and Jamal Murray as well.

Off the Court

While the game of basketball is what Glass spends much of his time doing, there are also important people and experiences to him off the court. Glass has a handful of people that have greatly impacted him throughout his life that helped him get to where he is today.

When asked what motivates him and what his motivating factors are, Glass immediately said his family.

"Everything I do is for my family. Regardless of a good or bad game, my family is going to be there... My parents, they keep me level-headed. Whether I have a good or bad game, I'm playing for them. I try to have as many good games as I can because I like to make them proud -- that's my number one goal. My motivation is for sure making my family proud, little sister, cousins, and grandparents. My main motivation is making my family proud and really just when they turn on the TV and they see me, they smile, that's what I want to do," Glass told NBA Draft on SI's Jordan Monaco.

Outside of his family, Glass talked about others who have also greatly impacted him throughout his life and helped him get to where he is today.

"My agents Keith and Aman, and my trainer Aaron Perez -- I've been training with him for almost eight years. That's really been my mentor for those eight years -- like even now we talk every day, we break down game film together. That's really my guy," Glass told NBA Draft on SI.

Lastly, Glass has had a handful of meaningful experiences that have impacted his life and helped influence him as a basketball player. One that stood out was his recruitment process coming out of high school.

"Not getting recruited how I wanted to out of high school, that for sure motivated me. A lot of people doubted me because of my height or my size in high school. It didn't put me down -- it just made me work harder. It made me want to get in the gym even more," Glass told NBA Draft on SI's Jordan Monaco.

Overall, Ace Glass's story of hard work and determination serves as motivation for any person pursuing their basketball dream. As one of the most dynamic guards in college basketball, Ace Glass is a legitimate NBA prospect to monitor this upcoming season.

Read More: NBA Draft Prospect Watch: Vanderbilt's Ace Glass